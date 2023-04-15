99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd Rotary clubs name first quarter Service Above Self winners

The recognition program raises awareness of Rotary's primary value, "Service Above Self." Anyone can nominate a lakes area resident in 2023 for this service award.

A photo of people at a Rotary meeting.
Rotarians Jeff Birks, left, Jesse Hopkins and Adam Rees with January Service Above Self winner Kelly Bevans.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Noon Rotary Club, partnering with the Central Lakes Rotary Club, announced the first quarter 2023 service above self-award winners.

“There are so many people in our community who give back to the community through countless ways. Wanting nothing in return, these individuals put service above self and ought to be recognized for their contributions,” said Brainerd Noon Rotarian Adam Rees in a news release.

Kelly Bevans was the January award winner.

Bevans “exemplifies Rotary’s service above self in his professional and personal life,” Rees said. “He owned and ran a great garage known for high value honest auto repairs. When you walked into his office you immediately heard a jovial booming voice. He seemed to greet everyone by name and customers typically left with a fixed car and smile. Kelly was famous for free advice to anyone who’d listen on practically any topic related to our daily lives. Currently he is the president of the Brainerd City Council and has served as a council member for many years giving his time and talents to make this city better for everyone.”

People at a Rotary meeting.
Jesse Hopkins, left, Jeff Birks, Scarlett Langenfeld, Adam Rees and Carol Johnson congratulate Anne Jacobsen, second from right, on being named February's Service Above Self winner.
Contributed

Anne Jacobsen was nominated in February for her volunteer work at Breath of Life. This adult day service, housed at Woodland Good Samaritan campus, offers relief to care givers. The clients suffer from dementia, recovering from strokes, Alzheimer’s, or Parkinson’s diseases. “Anne’s kind heart and thoughtful nature make her a light of hope and joy to clients and staff alike,” Rees said. “Any time someone is in need she will be there. Anne is also a young mother and studying to become a behavioral health therapist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

People at a Rotary meeting.
Rotarians Jesse Hopkins, left, Lynn Hunt and Adam Rees with March Service Above Self winner Kevin Pelke.
Contributed

Kevin Pelke, the March award winner, leads Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity.

“He thoughtfully guides the organization's mission to put God’s love into action, by bringing people together to build homes, community, and hope. Families in need of homes is only one of Habitat’s community impacts. Through Kevin’s community connections he has assembled teams of volunteers who gain new skills building a home and the blessing of helping others in need,” Rees said. “Lastly, the ReStore is a home improvement place that sells new and used furniture, appliances and building supplies at a fraction of the retail price. Supported by charitable gifts and volunteers, this store generates funds for Habitat’s home building mission.”

The recognition program raises awareness of Rotary's primary value, "Service Above Self." Anyone can nominate a lakes area resident in 2023 for this service award. To learn more, visit www.brainerdrotary.org/ .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Road needing repair
Local
Patience sought for pothole patches in Crow Wing County
April 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Road construction sign, low angle view
Local
Highway 10 and 23 interchange construction begins April 17 in St. Cloud
April 14, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students named to Dean's List at Bethel University
April 14, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2650135+construction.jpg
Local
MnDOT announces 2023 state construction projects
April 14, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tina Smith in Onamia
Local
Sen. Tina Smith tours Onamia schools, reads to first graders
April 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Photo illustration of a dock in a lake
Local
Crow Wing County Board approves changes to lake improvement district policies
April 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 14
April 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report