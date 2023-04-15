Brainerd Rotary clubs name first quarter Service Above Self winners

BRAINERD — The Brainerd Noon Rotary Club, partnering with the Central Lakes Rotary Club, announced the first quarter 2023 service above self-award winners.

“There are so many people in our community who give back to the community through countless ways. Wanting nothing in return, these individuals put service above self and ought to be recognized for their contributions,” said Brainerd Noon Rotarian Adam Rees in a news release.

Kelly Bevans was the January award winner.

Bevans “exemplifies Rotary’s service above self in his professional and personal life,” Rees said. “He owned and ran a great garage known for high value honest auto repairs. When you walked into his office you immediately heard a jovial booming voice. He seemed to greet everyone by name and customers typically left with a fixed car and smile. Kelly was famous for free advice to anyone who’d listen on practically any topic related to our daily lives. Currently he is the president of the Brainerd City Council and has served as a council member for many years giving his time and talents to make this city better for everyone.”

Jesse Hopkins, left, Jeff Birks, Scarlett Langenfeld, Adam Rees and Carol Johnson congratulate Anne Jacobsen, second from right, on being named February's Service Above Self winner. Contributed

Anne Jacobsen was nominated in February for her volunteer work at Breath of Life. This adult day service, housed at Woodland Good Samaritan campus, offers relief to care givers. The clients suffer from dementia, recovering from strokes, Alzheimer’s, or Parkinson’s diseases. “Anne’s kind heart and thoughtful nature make her a light of hope and joy to clients and staff alike,” Rees said. “Any time someone is in need she will be there. Anne is also a young mother and studying to become a behavioral health therapist.”

Rotarians Jesse Hopkins, left, Lynn Hunt and Adam Rees with March Service Above Self winner Kevin Pelke. Contributed

Kevin Pelke, the March award winner, leads Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity.

“He thoughtfully guides the organization's mission to put God’s love into action, by bringing people together to build homes, community, and hope. Families in need of homes is only one of Habitat’s community impacts. Through Kevin’s community connections he has assembled teams of volunteers who gain new skills building a home and the blessing of helping others in need,” Rees said. “Lastly, the ReStore is a home improvement place that sells new and used furniture, appliances and building supplies at a fraction of the retail price. Supported by charitable gifts and volunteers, this store generates funds for Habitat’s home building mission.”

The recognition program raises awareness of Rotary's primary value, "Service Above Self." Anyone can nominate a lakes area resident in 2023 for this service award. To learn more, visit www.brainerdrotary.org/ .