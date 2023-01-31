Brainerd School Board agrees to fund new strategic plan

BAXTER — Brainerd Public Schools will spend more than $21,300 to create a roadmap for the district’s future.

School Board members approved a contract Monday, Jan. 30, with PartnerED, the firm chosen on a 4-2 vote earlier this month to assist the district in creating an updated strategic plan.

The district’s last strategic plan dates back 10 years to 2013, and Superintendent Heidi Hahn emphasized her goal of creating a new one when interviewing to become superintendent last spring.

According to officials from the Minnesota School Boards Association, districts have strategic plans for a variety of reasons, including meeting legal requirements, aligning community values and district operations, building board/superintendent relationships and creating clear expectations for operations.

The plan will likely cover areas such as student achievement and financial goals. The process includes a series of listening sessions with various community groups (including district staff and students, business leaders, parents, graduates, etc.) and communitywide surveys to gauge what kinds of goals various stakeholders want to see in the strategic plan.

Of the $21,300 cost, $12,000 will go toward foundational strategic planning, $600 will fund communication to stakeholders and $1,200 will go toward additional meetings beyond what is included in the base cost for services. Another $1,500 is for continued support — like monitoring, implementation and evaluation — after the plan has been adopted.

Board members also opted for an additional PartnerED service called Portrait of a Graduate. At an additional cost of $6,000, the service will allow the district to create a profile with skills and attributes the community would like to see in Brainerd Public Schools graduates in terms of college, career and life readiness. Creating the profile requires an additional in-person community meeting and an online survey.

Travel expenses for facilitators to attend in-person meetings are not included in the $21,300 price tag. Having consultants in person as opposed to virtual, though, was one important factor in recommending PartnerED over the Minnesota School Boards Association for some board members.

Despite voting in favor of PartnerED earlier this month, board member Randy Heidmann opposed the contract Monday night because he said he felt the Portrait of a Graduate should be intertwined with the strategic plan work and not require a separate process and cost.

“I would think that that would be part of the overall strategic plan to graduate people that are ready to face the world,” Heidmann said. “Maybe I’m wrong. I don’t know.”

Board member Sarah Speer said she looked at it as knowing the goals that do come out of the community meetings and go into the strategic plan will help inform the Portrait of a Graduate. If one of the district’s goals is a focus on career and technical education, the Portrait of a Graduate will include what that looks like.

Board Chair Kevin Boyles said what he likes about the Portrait of a Graduate is the inclusion of input from business leaders in the community, as they are the ones in need of graduates who are prepared to enter the workforce.

Board member John Ward, who attended the meeting virtually from Florida, said he hopes the input for the piece of the plan will include feedback from those who graduated in the past three to five years.

“I think that’s critical and very important,” he said. “… Having a few years under your belt after graduation, you can look back on your education career … and give good input, give good insight, give good suggestions. So I hope we emphasize that moving forward.”

Heidmann maintained his stance, saying he supported the new strategic plan but still felt the Portrait of a Graduate should be included in the overall scope. The contract with PartnerED passed on a 4-1 vote, with Heidmann opposed. Board member DJ Dondelinger was not present Monday, saying earlier this month he’d be out of town for the meeting.

Community listening sessions for the strategic plan are expected to begin in early March.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .