News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd School Board approves 2.5% final levy increase

No one spoke during the public hearing on the property tax levy Monday, Dec. 12.

Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Brainerd School Board members discuss matters during their meeting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Forestview Middle School.
Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
December 15, 2022 04:58 AM
BAXTER — The final Brainerd Public Schools tax levy for 2023 is lower than the preliminary number, though rising property values are still expected to increase taxes for some.

Property values in the district rose a cumulative 44.7% over the past four years, Business Services Director Marci Lord told School Board members during their meeting Monday, Dec. 12. Actual changes in value might be more or less than that for any parcel, she said, but the number provides a fair representation of what happened to district property taxes in recent years.

“Changes in the value of the individual’s property or the total value overall in the district can affect your taxes,” Lord said. “Changes in the state funding formulas can as well, but we didn’t see any dramatic changes from previous years, so that’s generally the case this year, but that can be in other years.”

But those rising taxes don’t directly affect the school district’s budget.

“We do not get more funding because somebody’s market value goes up,” Lord said. “The school district will still generate the same amount of the levy.”

The payment distribution of the levy, however, might change.

Lord explained her point by saying if the district theoretically levied $500 and the district only had two houses, both valued at $100,000, those two homeowners would each pay $250. If one of those properties increases in value to $125,000 the next year, and the other increases to $110,000, the house with the great value would pay $266, while the house with the lesser value would pay $234, generating the same amount of levy money for the district.

“I think that’s kind of a common misconception that, ‘My taxes are going up; the school now has a lot of money,’” Lord said. “No. I wish that was the case sometimes, but that is not an accurate depiction.”

School district funding is highly regulated, she explained. The state sets formulas that determine revenue, and most revenue is based on specific amounts per pupil. The state also sets the maximum property tax levy a district can approve. Districts can levy less, but not more, than the amount authorized by the state, unless voters approve other funding.

Since 2002-03, the state’s general education revenue formula has not kept pace with inflation, Lord said. The formula increased 2.45% in fiscal year 2021-22 and 2% in fiscal year 2022-23. The per-pupil allowance of $6,863 for 2022-23 would need to increase another 18.4% to have kept up with inflation since 2002-03, Lord explained.

Calculating the levy

The maximum tax levy the district can approve for fiscal year 2023-24, which is what 2023 taxes fund, is $25,318,629, an increase of $6,28,464 or 2.5% over this year. That number has gone down from the 8.4% increase — or roughly $26.8 million preliminary levy — the School Board approved in September, with the expectation it would decrease in December.

The levy makes up about 21.1% of the district’s operating revenue, and the 2.5% levy increase represents an increase of 0.5% in total revenue.

A major reason for the levy increase is a 5.5% increase in the debt services fund, as the district has sold more general obligation building bonds related to the 2018 voter-approved referendum. The board approved a resolution in September to issue additional debt, sending a request to the Minnesota Department of Education to essentially pre-load the district’s debt schedule, Lord explained at the time.

“So they’re adding that debt, as well as the previous issuances we’ve done the last couple years that are related to Blueprint 181 are also on there,” Lord said in September.

After issuing the original bonds in 2018, the district learned of a change in statute, essentially allowing more bonds to be issued while keeping the same value, meaning the bonds board members approved earlier this year do not have any additional impact on taxpayers beyond the funds approved in the referendum.

Spending the money

The 2022-23 budget included $88,363,447 in general fund revenue. The majority of that money comes from the state (78.1%), followed by local sources (13.4%), federal (8.4%) and other (0.1%).

The majority of general fund expenditures go toward salaries and wages (55.2%) and employee benefits (22.4%). The rest of the funds go toward purchased services, supplies and materials and capital expenses.

Tax impact

A residential property in the district valued at $156,200 in 2022 would see a tax increase of about $24 in 2023 on the school district portion of property taxes. A commercial property in the district valued at $219,900 in 2022 would see an increase of about $54 on the school district portion of property taxes.

No one spoke during the public hearing for the tax levy Monday, and the School Board unanimously approved the 2.5% increase.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
