News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school

Board members approved minor changes to the district's summer school policy.

Forestview Middle School exterior.
Forestview Middle School as seen Jan. 12, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Theresa Bourke
By Theresa Bourke
January 13, 2023 04:57 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Student proficiency in areas like reading, writing and math and the protocol for students to catch up during summer months were up for discussion during the Brainerd School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

Board members approved minor changes to the district’s summer school policy, requiring School Board approval for any mandatory summer school instruction.

Right now, the district does not require summer courses. Candace Burckhardt, student support services and equity director, told the board recommendations for summer school come from teachers, but the decision is ultimately up to the families.

Board member Randy Heidmann asked if there is any parent pushback from the recommendations. Burckhardt said sometimes there are parents who decline the option, but the majority agree after hearing about how it could be beneficial for their children.

Heidmann also asked if parents learn about the track record of students who go through summer school, and Burckhardt said that sort of conversation would take place more at the building level, but district leaders do collect progress monitoring data at the beginning and ending of summer school sessions.

Board member DJ Dondelinger then asked if students are given summer school opportunities instead of being held back a grade if they’re struggling, or if students are just automatically pushed through to the next grade.

Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning, said holding a student back a grade is rare.

“Holding a kid back starts damaging the relationship between the kid and the school,” Murtha said. “At some point, what the kid starts learning is, ‘I hate school. I’m not with my classmates. I’m the biggest kid in the room, etc., etc., etc. We keep the door open if that’s a family’s desire, but it would be very rare for us to recommend it.”

With a lot of discussion around student achievement both locally and nationwide, board member John Ward asked if the policy approved Monday night allows for additional funding for summer school for students who need it.

Burckhardt said the district allocated a portion of its COVID-19 relief funds to summer school, including by providing transportation for students who need it.

In other business Monday, the School Board: 

Designated the following financial institutions as official depositories: Bremer Bank, American National Bank, Bank of America, Brainerd BN Credit Union, Crow Wing Power Credit Union, Deerwood Bank, First National Bank North, First Western Bank & Trust, Frandsen Bank & Trust, U.S. Bank, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus, Neighborhood National Bank, Randall State Bank, Riverwood Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Wings FInancial Credit Union and financial institutions identified through MNTrust and Ehlers Investment Partners.

Designated the Brainerd Dispatch as the district’s official newspaper for 2023 at a rate of $10.66 per column inch.

Designated Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger as the primary law firm representing the district for 2023 and authorized the superintendent to retain other legal counsel at her discretion to the extent necessary to ensure the district has adequate legal representation for matters requiring specific or unique expertise.

Set the 2023 School Board member compensation at $4,800 for the year.

Approved new hires: Jennifer Bailey, long-term substitute deaf and hard of hearing teacher at Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative; Randolph Heidmann, districtwide substitute teacher; Allyson Smith, districtwide substitute teacher; Lloyd Browka, districtwide floating assistant cook; Jolanta Gedvilliene, long-term substitute educational assistant at Brainerd High School; Ryan Holzer, long-term substitute educational assistant at Baxter Elementary; Dave Schlosser, educational assistant for the transportation department; Scott Smith, districtwide custodian; Jill Willard, educational assistant at BHS; Libby Zemke, educational assistant at Forestview Middle School; Olivia Armstrong, junior high speech coach at Forestview; Adam Beckermann, districtwide continuing education enrichment instructor; Jeffrey Foss, districtwide continuing education enrichment instructor; Casey Miller, assistant track coach at BHS; Erika Riesner-Hawk, Fun ‘N’ Friends site supervisor at Baxter Elementary; Shawna Sylvester, districtwide continuing education instructor; Sydney Wold, districtwide continuing education instructor; and Kaylee Yerks, Fun ‘N’ Friends site supervisor at Harrison Elementary.

Central Lakes College invites the community to a free program in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Chalberg Theatre. Photo / National Park Service
Local
Free MLK Day workshop promotes standing up for justice
Brainerd Public Schools has partnered with Central Lakes College and Crow Wing County to offer a free workshop on Martin Luther King Jr. Day about how to combat hateful words.
January 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Brainerd School Board to hire private firm for new strategic plan
On a 4-2 vote Monday, Jan. 9, board members agreed to hire PartnerED over the Minnesota School Boards Association.
January 12, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board swearing in - Jan. 9, 2023
Local
Dondelinger, Heidmann, Speer sworn in to Brainerd School Board
The three earned the most votes in the four-year board race in November and will serve through December 2026.
January 10, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Christmas or winter break? Dondelinger questions school district’s wording
New board member DJ Dondelinger questioned Monday, Jan. 9, why Brainerd Public Schools changed the name of Christmas break to "winter break."
January 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
School Board to appoint members to new subcommittees
The appointments will take place in January, after new board members take office.
December 18, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board hears strategic plan proposals, delays decision until new year
The School Board is expected to choose a consultant after all the new board members are sworn in at the beginning of the year.
December 18, 2022 06:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Brainerd School Board - Dec. 12, 2022
Local
Brainerd School Board approves 2.5% final levy increase
No one spoke during the public hearing on the property tax levy Monday, Dec. 12.
December 15, 2022 04:58 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Ward, Brekken swearing in
Local
School Board swears in new members, bids farewell to others
John Ward and Michelle Brekken took the oath of office, while Ruth Nelson, Tom Haglin and Charles Black Lance said goodbye during their last meeting.
December 13, 2022 05:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Salvation Army donations
Local
Brainerd students donate to Salvation Army
Students from elementary schools in Brainerd, Baxter and Nisswa dropped off donations Tuesday, Dec. 6.
December 11, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
23267-10 Kevin Boyles (1).jpg
Columns
Guest Opinion: Many thanks to directors Black Lance, Haglin and Nelson
Each is an example of servant leadership, in three very different styles.
December 10, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Boyles | Brainerd School Board member
Conner Erickson returns home
Local
Conner comes home: Brainerd turns out to wish injured Warrior well
He could be seen waving out of the sunroof of their car, smiling from ear to ear as he passed by everyone who came out to support him.
December 09, 2022 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Students and adults unloading donations.
Local
Brainerd Public Schools drops off donations, klick! Photo Gallery
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com
December 08, 2022 09:06 AM
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The truth
One does not build by destroying; one would think more have learned this is the last year.
December 07, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Deb Halsted
Conner Erickson
Local
Injured BHS football player coming home
Conner Erickson's family is inviting the community to give the 17-year-old a warm welcome as he returns to Brainerd for the first time since Sept. 9, 2022.
December 06, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: The people have voted
The people have voted and have made their decisions as to who best represents them on the Brainerd School Board, so let all of those newly-elected people make this decision on the strategic plan.
December 03, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Dan Lane
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Why spend the money?
Based on the financial straits the Brainerd School District is currently experiencing, it would be better for everyone if the district were shopping for a consultant to assist them with a fiscal plan, not a strategic plan.
December 03, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Olson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Wait on a decision
The School District should delay selecting a firm for the district’s strategic plan as is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12, during the school board meeting.
November 30, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Bob and Sandi Colbenson
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Lack of transparency
The school district currently has a strategic plan in place! What is wrong with the current plan? Have any potential deficiencies in the current plan been identified?
November 30, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Dottie Smith
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Strategic plan
Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?
November 30, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Tony Bauer
ReaderOpinionBlue.JPG
Letters
Reader Opinion: Strategic plan
Why is the School District Superintendent rushing to hire a new Strategic Plan consultant before the newly elected Board can be fully seated?
November 26, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Tony Bauer
Students cutting ribbon for Lincoln Ed. Center
Local
School staff, students dedicate new Lincoln Education Center
The new Lincoln Education Center is housed in the remodeled south campus building at Brainerd High School.
November 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Colored turkey art
Local
Turkey talk: Kids give tips for cooking Thanksgiving turkey
Elementary students from schools in Nisswa, Baxter and Brainerd wrote out their instructions for this year's Thanksgiving meal.
November 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Winter shot of the Washington Educational Services Building
Local
School Board updates layout for Washington building remodel
The last of the 2018 referendum building projects is underway and set to wrap up next August.
November 21, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School Board members discuss around a table in the boardroom
Local
Should Brainerd’s School Board have 7 members? Pros, cons of odd number weighed
Brainerd has six members on its School Board right now but could increase to seven with a ballot question.
November 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
New Lincoln Education Center
Local
Community invited to ribbon-cutting for new Lincoln Education Center
The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.
November 18, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1508426+0205_forestview-exterior.jpg
Local
Brainerd School Board to hear 2 proposals for strategic plan
Brainerd School Board members will hear presentations from the Minnesota School Boards Association and PartnerED next month before choosing one firm to lead the strategic planning efforts.
November 16, 2022 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
School board members sit around a table
Local
Bringing back snow days? Brainerd school board talks inclement weather learning
Board members and district staff discussed the pros and cons of e-learning days versus snow days.
November 15, 2022 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Student sits in choir room
News
Fine Arts Student of the Week: Knack for singing is natural for senior
This week's Fine Arts Student of the Week is Brainerd High School senior Cadence Porisch.
November 14, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
School Board members sit around a table.
Local
Should the School Board have a primary? Candidates, members weigh in
After 16 candidates competed for the five seats on this year's ballot for Brainerd School Board, some brought up the idea of a primary.
November 13, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Veterans program at Baxter Elementary School.
Local
Baxter kids celebrate veterans
Third graders sang patriotic songs to honor those who served.
November 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Accepted donations to the district: $2,292.76 from Madrigal Dinner donations for the BHS choir; $100 anonymous donation for the BHS robotics team; $200 anonymous donation for the BHS robotics team; $500 from Park United Methodist Church for winter clothing at Garfield Elementary; $280 from Costco for student needs at Garfield Elementary; $4,500 from MN Give Day for equipment and supplies at Nisswa Elementary; $1,000 and pantry items from the Brainerd Service League for student needs and food pantries at BHS and Forestview; $500 from Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union for the Forestview food pantry; $200 from Trinity Lutheran Church for the Forestview food pantry; $95 from Mighty Cause Charitable Foundation for the Forestview food pantry; $100 from Terry Kay Baker for the Forestview food pantry; $200 from Widseth for the BHS windfall choir; and $100 anonymous donation for the BHS senior class.

Approved the final reading of the district’s policy regarding employee background checks, changing the process from a paper faxing system to the use of an electronic vendor.

Approved the final reading of a staff development policy, based on Minnesota State School Boards Association standards, decreasing the district’s staff development committees from three to two. The items in the policy are currently in an old policy that includes outdated regulations for graduation assessments that no longer exist. The board will potentially discontinue the old policy in the future.

Approved the final reading of policies outlining how and when video surveillance footage in school buildings and on buses are used. Video recordings will be viewed by school district personnel on a random basis and/or when problems have been brought to the attention of the school district, and a video recording of the actions of students and/or employees may be used by the school district as evidence in any disciplinary action.

Scheduled an additional board meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 to discuss budget revisions.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

By Theresa Bourke
Theresa Bourke started working at the Dispatch in July 2018, covering Brainerd city government and area education, including Brainerd Public Schools and Central Lakes College.
