Brainerd School Board discusses student achievement, summer school

BRAINERD — Student proficiency in areas like reading, writing and math and the protocol for students to catch up during summer months were up for discussion during the Brainerd School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 9.

Board members approved minor changes to the district’s summer school policy, requiring School Board approval for any mandatory summer school instruction.

Right now, the district does not require summer courses. Candace Burckhardt, student support services and equity director, told the board recommendations for summer school come from teachers, but the decision is ultimately up to the families.

Board member Randy Heidmann asked if there is any parent pushback from the recommendations. Burckhardt said sometimes there are parents who decline the option, but the majority agree after hearing about how it could be beneficial for their children.

Heidmann also asked if parents learn about the track record of students who go through summer school, and Burckhardt said that sort of conversation would take place more at the building level, but district leaders do collect progress monitoring data at the beginning and ending of summer school sessions.

Board member DJ Dondelinger then asked if students are given summer school opportunities instead of being held back a grade if they’re struggling, or if students are just automatically pushed through to the next grade.

Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning, said holding a student back a grade is rare.

“Holding a kid back starts damaging the relationship between the kid and the school,” Murtha said. “At some point, what the kid starts learning is, ‘I hate school. I’m not with my classmates. I’m the biggest kid in the room, etc., etc., etc. We keep the door open if that’s a family’s desire, but it would be very rare for us to recommend it.”

With a lot of discussion around student achievement both locally and nationwide, board member John Ward asked if the policy approved Monday night allows for additional funding for summer school for students who need it.

Burckhardt said the district allocated a portion of its COVID-19 relief funds to summer school, including by providing transportation for students who need it.

In other business Monday, the School Board:

Designated the following financial institutions as official depositories: Bremer Bank, American National Bank, Bank of America, Brainerd BN Credit Union, Crow Wing Power Credit Union, Deerwood Bank, First National Bank North, First Western Bank & Trust, Frandsen Bank & Trust, U.S. Bank, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Minnesota School District Liquid Asset Fund Plus, Neighborhood National Bank, Randall State Bank, Riverwood Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Wings FInancial Credit Union and financial institutions identified through MNTrust and Ehlers Investment Partners.

Designated the Brainerd Dispatch as the district’s official newspaper for 2023 at a rate of $10.66 per column inch.

Designated Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger as the primary law firm representing the district for 2023 and authorized the superintendent to retain other legal counsel at her discretion to the extent necessary to ensure the district has adequate legal representation for matters requiring specific or unique expertise.

Set the 2023 School Board member compensation at $4,800 for the year.

Approved new hires: Jennifer Bailey, long-term substitute deaf and hard of hearing teacher at Paul Bunyan Education Cooperative; Randolph Heidmann, districtwide substitute teacher; Allyson Smith, districtwide substitute teacher; Lloyd Browka, districtwide floating assistant cook; Jolanta Gedvilliene, long-term substitute educational assistant at Brainerd High School; Ryan Holzer, long-term substitute educational assistant at Baxter Elementary; Dave Schlosser, educational assistant for the transportation department; Scott Smith, districtwide custodian; Jill Willard, educational assistant at BHS; Libby Zemke, educational assistant at Forestview Middle School; Olivia Armstrong, junior high speech coach at Forestview; Adam Beckermann, districtwide continuing education enrichment instructor; Jeffrey Foss, districtwide continuing education enrichment instructor; Casey Miller, assistant track coach at BHS; Erika Riesner-Hawk, Fun ‘N’ Friends site supervisor at Baxter Elementary; Shawna Sylvester, districtwide continuing education instructor; Sydney Wold, districtwide continuing education instructor; and Kaylee Yerks, Fun ‘N’ Friends site supervisor at Harrison Elementary.

Accepted donations to the district: $2,292.76 from Madrigal Dinner donations for the BHS choir; $100 anonymous donation for the BHS robotics team; $200 anonymous donation for the BHS robotics team; $500 from Park United Methodist Church for winter clothing at Garfield Elementary; $280 from Costco for student needs at Garfield Elementary; $4,500 from MN Give Day for equipment and supplies at Nisswa Elementary; $1,000 and pantry items from the Brainerd Service League for student needs and food pantries at BHS and Forestview; $500 from Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union for the Forestview food pantry; $200 from Trinity Lutheran Church for the Forestview food pantry; $95 from Mighty Cause Charitable Foundation for the Forestview food pantry; $100 from Terry Kay Baker for the Forestview food pantry; $200 from Widseth for the BHS windfall choir; and $100 anonymous donation for the BHS senior class.

Approved the final reading of the district’s policy regarding employee background checks, changing the process from a paper faxing system to the use of an electronic vendor.

Approved the final reading of a staff development policy, based on Minnesota State School Boards Association standards, decreasing the district’s staff development committees from three to two. The items in the policy are currently in an old policy that includes outdated regulations for graduation assessments that no longer exist. The board will potentially discontinue the old policy in the future.

Approved the final reading of policies outlining how and when video surveillance footage in school buildings and on buses are used. Video recordings will be viewed by school district personnel on a random basis and/or when problems have been brought to the attention of the school district, and a video recording of the actions of students and/or employees may be used by the school district as evidence in any disciplinary action.

Scheduled an additional board meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 30 to discuss budget revisions.

