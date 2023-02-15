Brainerd School Board reinstates snow days for 2023-24 school year

BAXTER — Snow days are coming back to Brainerd Public Schools.

Students will once again get to stay home and play in the snow if school gets canceled for inclement weather next year.

Brainerd School Board members voted unanimously to reinstate snow days during their meeting Monday, Feb. 13, after reviewing data compiled by recent staff and community surveys.

Since 2019, students have been required to complete school work virtually during days when the school is closed for inclement weather. Board members brought up the topic of switching back to snow days during discussions on the school calendar in November and January , prompting district leaders to survey the community. The results from last month’s survey show almost 63% of families and about 57% of school staff members would prefer snow days to e-learning days.

Those who preferred snow days were given two options regarding the makeup days in the case of snow days — use the President’s Day holiday as a potential snow makeup day or leave that as a holiday and tack on extra days at the end of the year if needed. Of those who voted to reinstate snow days, more were in favor of using President’s Day as a makeup day instead of adding days on at the end of the year.

Tim Murtha, director of teaching and learning, said after Monday’s meeting the President’s Day option is likely due, in part, to the local economy and many students wanting to start summer jobs as soon as classes end. Some families plan vacations right away, he added, so a makeup day in the middle of the school year as opposed to the end would likely have higher attendance, he said.

Board members, however, did not make any decisions on the specifics of the calendar Monday, as those details would have to be negotiated with union groups, a point board member John Ward was adamant about doing correctly.

While he said he was not in favor of e-learning, Ward — who attended the meeting virtually from Fort Myers, Florida — emphasized the idea of making sure all staff member input was accounted for when designing the calendar going forward.

Brainerd School Board members discuss matters during their meeting Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Forestview Middle School. Board member John Ward attended the meeting virtually. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Murtha noted the board was voting only on whether to reinstate snow days and do away with e-learning. Changes to contracted days for staff have to go through the bargaining units.

Union contracts will be up this year for groups including teachers, educational assistants, food service workers and custodians, Human Resources Director Angie Bennett said. The change from e-learning to snow days will be discussed with these groups during contract negotiations. For those groups whose contracts are not yet up, there will still be conversations and possible memorandums of understanding added to their contracts to account for the change.

Board member Randy Heidmann asked how the calendar was structured before e-learning days. Murtha said President’s Day and the Monday after Easter were used as potential snow makeup days, and extra days were tacked on to the end of the year if need be. The current district calendar includes 169 student days, though the state only requires 165, giving the district some flexibility in the event of inclement weather.

While board members all agreed to make the change from e-learning to snow days, Murtha said the change will not take effect until the next school year. Board member DJ Dondelinger asked why that was, and Murtha said he wouldn’t want to change the schedule in the middle of the year.

“We’ve communicated to parents what expectations are. We’ve had staff do preparations to execute. If we change in the middle, the fleet does not turn on a dime. We’re going to create confusion, both in staff and families,” Murtha said. “... I do want us to make a clear decision in a timely enough matter that we can communicate it, tie up all the loose ends in the process through negotiations and then communicate what our practice will be well in advance of the fall so families are prepared at that time.”

Data breakdown

Food service, custodians and other support staff were the only staff groups with a majority favoring e-learning days over snow days. The data breakdown is as follows for the three options.

Keep e-learning days: Families, 37.4%; classroom teachers, 48.1%; special education teachers, 42.3%; intervention teachers, 33.3%; non-special education teachers on special assignment, 20%; principles, 45.5%; directors, 27.3%; education assistants, 36.7%; cooks/food service, 66.7%; clerical staff, 13.8%; custodial, 57.1%; other support staff, 53.1%; other 39.1%.

Use President’s Day as a makeup day: Families, 42.4%; classroom teachers, 32.2%; special education teachers, 29.7%; intervention teachers, 50%; non-special education teachers on special assignment, 80%; principals, 9.1%; directors, 36.4%; education assistants, 35.6%; cooks/food service, 33.3%; clerical staff, 48.3%; custodial, 42.9%; other support staff, 25%; other, 39.1%.

Keep President’s Day as a holiday and add additional days at the end of the year: Families, 20.3%; classroom teachers, 19.7%; special education teachers, 27.9%; intervention teachers, 16.7%; principals, 45.5%; directors, 36.4%; education assistants, 27.8%; clerical staff, 37.9%; other support staff, 21.9%; other, 21.7%.

