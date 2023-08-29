Brainerd school board talks future referendum

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Schools is in the minority, one of the 20% of school districts in Minnesota that doesn’t have some sort of levy bringing in extra funds.

“I feel like we’re down to bare bones,” Superintendent Heidi Hahn said during a Brainerd School Board workshop Friday, Aug. 25.

A potential referendum in the near future was a topic of conversation during the seven-hour session Friday, when board members heard about their options in the next couple years and what it would mean for taxpayers.

“A vast majority of districts have some kind of additional operating revenue beyond what the state is providing, and that number keeps increasing,” said Mattew Hammer, a financial adviser with Ehler’s.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Hammer laid out the district’s options for more funding, in light of recent budget deficits and concerns about maintenance needs in the next few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

An operating referendum would generate additional property tax dollars per student for the district’s general fund, which could be used on a wide array of operating expenses throughout the district. Anything the general fund pays for now could also be paid for through operating referendum funding.

A capital projects levy would garner funding for technology and other infrastructure in the district.

Both items would require voter approval, just like the 2018 bonding referendum, but the financial breakdowns would be different. According to state statute, seasonal recreation property owners do not pay for an operating referendum, meaning the tax burden on year-round residents is higher. Seasonal recreation residents would have to contribute to a capital levy, though.

Debt from 2018

With the last bit of debt levy from that project — known as Blueprint 181 — set to be paid off in 2025, the district has until then to seek a referendum that would potentially not affect taxes, or at least not greatly.

The district has $1.9 million in debt services to pay off from the Blueprint 181 project, which saw the construction of a new elementary school and the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, along with numerous building upgrades.

That debt will be paid off in 2024, meaning a referendum — either operating or capital — for $1.9 million the following year would not change taxes but would continue them into the future.

“The main thing is there’s going to be a reduction in the debt service levy that is gonna allow for the board to go out and ask for additional revenue without increasing taxes,” Hammer said.

Originally saying he was more concerned about improving student behaviors and re-capturing students leaving the district instead of a referendum, board member DJ Dondelinger said he could be OK with one asking for $1.9 million if it meant taxes did not increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more





The district’s estimated enrollment for this school year is 6,160, which is down from about 6,234 at the beginning of the last school year.

The amount the district would ask for in a potential referendum is not yet clear. Business Services Director Marci Lord said the district would likely poll the community ahead of time — just like before the 2018 vote — to see what they would be willing to support.

Board member Randy Heidmann asked if there was nothing else that could be cut instead of asking the voters for money. In the past, Heidmann said he would only support a referendum if it meant more educational assistants in elementary classrooms.

Right now, the majority of educational support, Hahn said previously, is focused on special education and early childhood. Staff estimates the cost for an educational assistant in all kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms to be about $2.2 million. The cost would rise to over $3 million to include all third grade classrooms.

As far as cutting anything else before going to a referendum, Hahn said she doesn’t know what that would be.

“There’s no assistant superintendent, which I am greatly feeling that pain. I look at our high school and our middle school, and I think they’re severely administratively understaffed. I think that’s a problem,” Hahn said. “… We want low class sizes, we want support, we need to meet the special education mandates. I don’t know any low-hanging fruit, I don’t know anything else we can do.”

When Heidmann mentioned potentially cutting elective courses, Board Chair Kevin Boyles said that could cause issues, too, forcing students to take more courses at Central Lakes College or seek other options for their electives.

Timeline

By state statute, districts are only allowed to have operating referendum votes in November. Hammer and Lord told the board, though, that research from the Minnesota School Board Association shows school referendums that take place during a presidential election are more likely to fail. And because 2024 is a presidential election year, district officials are leary of having a vote next November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Capital levy votes can take place in February, April, May, August or November. If a vote were to happen as early as February, the district would have to officially call for it in November, meaning they have to decide fairly quickly about their next steps.

The Blueprint 181 vote was in April of 2018.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .