Brainerd schools anticipate $440k maintenance budget deficit by 2028

BRAINERD — As enrollment declines, Brainerd Public Schools will face a deficit of $444,000 in the 2028 long-term facility maintenance budget.

The school board approved the 10-year Long-Term Facility Maintenance expense and revenue plan at the July 10 meeting after a presentation from Marci Lord, business director.

The figures are based on student count, Lord said. If student count goes down, revenue goes down.

Brainerd Public Schools ending fund balance for fiscal years 2025-29, as approved by the school board on July 10, 2023.

Brainerd Public Schools lost about 253 average daily membership during the 2021-22 school year, or the amount of students enrolled per day, which determines funding for the district.

School Board member Kevin Boyles requested to see the exact number of students for further discussion at a future meeting.

“We’ll have to reprioritize, and look at projects, and reassess, and work with what we have,” Lord said.

Parents, staff, and members of the public attend the school board meeting, July 10, 2023. Hannah Ward / Brainerd Dispatch

During the board’s discussion on school reading materials , School Board member DJ Dondelinger proposed removing controversial content from the school library could rebuild trust with the community and persuade parents to send their children to Brainerd schools.

“This is our opportunity to say, ‘We’ve got safe libraries, we’ve got safe schools,’” Dondelinger said.

Public school enrollment has declined 0.3% per year statewide for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Education.

Schools received $6,863 per student for the 2022-23 school year.

Districts are required to annually update a board-approved, 10-year long-term facilities maintenance revenue plan and submit it to the Department of Education by July 31 each year. The program was established by the state in 2021.

Building age also affects estimated expenses, Lord said, but as Blueprint 181 building renovations are completed, estimated building ages will decrease.

Blueprint 181 is funded partially through long-term facilities maintenance bonds, which decreases how much money the district receives from the state, said Reid Thiesse, director of buildings and grounds.

Brainerd Public Schools faced a nearly $2 million deficit last year for the 2022-23 budget but saw it decrease to $625,000 after a revision in January.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.