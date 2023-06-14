Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Brainerd Ski Loons to perform four free summer shows at Lum Park

The home shows will be on July 16 at 5 p.m., July 30 at 5 p.m., Aug. 13 at 5 p.m., and Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

5 synchronous water skiers in a line, each with one leg lifted up.
Those in the audience can anticipate human ski pyramids, ski jumping, barefooting, stilt skiing, and more as the Ski Loons perform at Lum Park in Brainerd this summer.
Contributed / Brainerd Ski Loons
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

BRAINERD—The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform four free shows for the public at Lum Park in July and August.

People are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating, according to a news release from the Brainerd Ski Loons. Watchers will experience human ski pyramids, ski jumping, barefooting, stilt skiing, and more.

Pyramid of water skiers
1/3: Ski Loons skiers in pyramid formation. Contributed/Brainerd Ski Loons
Young child on a man's shoulders as he water skis.
2/3: Child riding on a man's shoulders during a Ski Loon show. Contributed/Brainerd Ski Loons
Young water skier grabbing onto line from side of the picture
3/3: A Ski Loon on the water. Contributed/Brainerd Ski Loons

The home shows will be on July 16 at 5 p.m., July 30 at 5 p.m., August 13 at 5 p.m., and August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available at the events.

“Each performance is a unique event and great entertainment for the whole family,” according to the news release.

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform three traveling shows at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort in Deerwood on June 14, July 6, and August 8. Each show will be at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

Brainerd Ski Loons show schedule poster: June 14, 7 p.m. traveling show at Ruttger's Resort. July 6, 7 p.m. traveling show at Ruttger's Resort. July 16, 5 p.m. home show at Lum Park. July 30, 5 p.m. home show at Lum Park. August 8, 7 p.m. traveling show at Ruttger's Resort. August 13, 5 p.m. home show at Lum Park. August 16, 6:30 p.m. home show at Lum Park. Visit skiloons.com or our Facebook page for updates. Bring a blanket or chairs for seating. Concessions available at home shows.
Brainerd Ski Loons summer shcedule. Contributed/Brainerd Ski Loons

More information on the Brainerd Ski Loons can be found on their Facebook page or at www.skiloons.com .

