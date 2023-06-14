Brainerd Ski Loons to perform four free summer shows at Lum Park

BRAINERD—The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform four free shows for the public at Lum Park in July and August.
People are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating, according to a news release from the Brainerd Ski Loons. Watchers will experience human ski pyramids, ski jumping, barefooting, stilt skiing, and more.
1/3: Ski Loons skiers in pyramid formation. Contributed/Brainerd Ski Loons
2/3: Child riding on a man's shoulders during a Ski Loon show. Contributed/Brainerd Ski Loons
3/3: A Ski Loon on the water. Contributed/Brainerd Ski Loons
The home shows will be on July 16 at 5 p.m., July 30 at 5 p.m., August 13 at 5 p.m., and August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available at the events.
“Each performance is a unique event and great entertainment for the whole family,” according to the news release.
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform three traveling shows at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort in Deerwood on June 14, July 6, and August 8. Each show will be at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
More information on the Brainerd Ski Loons can be found on their Facebook page or at
www.skiloons.com
.
