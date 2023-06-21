Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brainerd solar array is operational Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport

The array at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport will supply over 10 gigawatt hours of renewable energy each year.

Brainerd Public Utilities sign.
Brainerd Public Utilities, Highland Scenic Road, Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 11:13 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Public Utilities announced a 6.54 megawatt DC / 5.75 megawatt AC photovoltaic solar array at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport is fully operational and will supply just over 10 gigawatt hours of renewable energy annually.

This is equivalent to the electric needs of 1,379 homes in one year.

The new array, owned and operated by American Electric Power OnSite Partners, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, will provide energy to BPU for the next 30 years under a power purchase agreement.

“This solar project will contribute to and help us reach future carbon-free emission commitments and will produce about 6% of the energy used by those in the BPU service area,” said BPU Director Todd Wicklund, in a news release. “It will also help us save money on energy bills by reducing capacity costs during times when electricity demand is at its highest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

"AEP OnSite Partners is focused on delivering energy solutions that best fit the unique needs of our customers and help them reach their sustainability goals," said Greg Hall, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of AEP. "We look forward to our continued partnership with the City of Brainerd."

The solar array is powered by over 13,850 advanced solar panels manufactured by Trina Solar and installed by Interconnection Systems Incorporated.

AEP OnSite Partners also plans to construct a 1.3 megawatt solar project near the BPU wastewater treatment facility. The project was approved in February, and BPU has a power purchase agreement with AEP OnSite Partners. In addition, BPU receives wholesale power supply from AEP Energy Partners, a competitive energy subsidiary of AEP that offers customized wholesale power supply products within ERCOT, MISO, PJM and SPP.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. June 27 at the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport to celebrate the operation of the solar array.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
2 injured after motorcycle collides with deer
June 21, 2023 11:17 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
children playing tennis
Local
Brainerd's future tennis stars
June 21, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Dispatch brief logo with glasses sit on a pad of paper with newspaper and cellphone in the background
Local
Brainerd Public Utilities Commission to meet June 27
June 21, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Graphic showing an air quality alert over Minnesota.
Weather
Air quality alert impacts burning permits, campfires in Brainerd area
June 20, 2023 12:20 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 30, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
School Board members sit behind table
Local
School Board increases sub rates
June 19, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Main entrance at Forestview Middle School.
Local
COVID funds swell school district budget
June 19, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke