Brainerd teachers earn tenure

BAXTER — Twenty-four Brainerd Public Schools teachers earned tenure beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Teachers in the district gain tenure after three outstanding years of teaching in the district or after one year if they were previously tenured in another district, and after having completed their teacher development evaluation process. Earning tenure means teachers can only be terminated for a justifiable reason or under extreme circumstances.

School Board members approved contracts resulting in tenure for the 24 teachers during their meeting Monday, June 12, at Forestview Middle School.

The teachers earning tenure are: Michelle Anderson, Riley Atkinson, Katrina Atkinson, Pamela Clontz, Emily Creelman, Sarah Dano, Tiffany Gilb, Gracie Graumann, Jerremiah Johnson, Megan Johnson, Jennifer Larson, Jason Leonard, Kristen Maas-Gotti, Jessica Rindahl, Brenna Rono, Daniel Ryan, Taylor Salisbury, Keara Schlomer, Deborah Schlueter, Jessie Shephard, Melissa Shepherd, Amy Strother, Sandra Tautges and Arica Tweet.

“This is a big deal in a teacher’s career, and they have demonstrated high-quality teacher,” superintendent Heidi Hahn said.

In other personnel business Monday night, School Board members approved many new hires to the district: Emily Anderson, special education lead teacher at Riverside Elementary; Tiana Carlson, special education teacher at Brainerd High School; Casey Folie, seventh and eighth grade math teacher at Forestview Middle School; Madeline Hastings, special education teacher at Forestview; Jacob Hradsky, seventh and eighth grade science teacher at Forestview; Emily Isackson, English teacher at BHS; Eve Langhorst, special education teacher at Riverside Elementary; Arlene Nowak, social studies teacher at BHS; Janell Ost, special education teacher at Forestview, Anne Punk, special education teacher at BHS; Martha Smithson, principal of early learning programs at Warrior Early Learning Center; Matthew Straumann, special education teacher at Baxter Elementary; Allana Ackles, student support specialist at BHS; Jessica Chouinard, educational assistant at Baxter Elementary; Laura Dalland, collaborative worker at Lowell Elementary; Ashley M. Hansen, clerical worker at BHS; Megan Hauglie, educational assistant at Lincoln Education Center; Heather Liebel, collaborative worker at Lowell Elementary and Brainerd Learning Center; Kelly Patton, part-time collaborative worker at Warrior Early Learning Center; Jeffrey Phillips, student support specialist at BHS; Whitnee Rogers, collaborative worker at Baxter Elementary; Andrew Rush, day engineer at Riverside Elementary; Crystal Schmidt, collaborative worker at BHS; Carrie Schulz, educational assistant at Forestview; Cassandra Stenson, collaborative worker at Garfield Elementary; Allison Van Vliet, collaborative worker at Forestview; Daniel Anderson, substitute teacher at Forestview; Kathy Blasing, districtwide substitute nurse; Austyn Holsapple, districtwide custodial substitute; Ryan Silvernail, custodial substitute at Forestview; Carmon Thelen, educational assistant and secretary substitute at Warrior Early Learning Center; Trevor Willard, custodial substitute at Forestview; Makayla Zetah, summer school teacher at Harrison Elementary; Avery Auel, summer program parks and recreation umpire; Jaxson DeRosier, summer program parks and recreation umpire; Emily Fitch, Fun ‘N Friends program assistant at Baxter Elementary; Dean Makey, summer program parks and recreation umpire; Benjamin Parrington, event worker at BHS; Chloe Patrick, summer program T-ball coach; Cadence Porisch, community education marketing videographer; Nathan Rud, boys varsity tennis coach; Abbygail Schuler, Fun ‘N Friends program assistant at Riverside Elementary; Bailey Schuler, Fun ‘N Friends program assistant at Baxter Elementary; Grady Sumption, summer program parks and recreation umpire; Emma Tautges, summer program assistant T-ball coach; Joze Tautges, summer program assistant T-ball coach; Mya Taugtes, summer program assistant T-ball coach; Nick Weeks, assistanat boys high school soccer coach.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .