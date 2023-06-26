Brainerd to explore age-friendly measures

BRAINERD — Brainerd officials are looking into a statewide initiative to make communities more inclusive and responsive to older adults.Age Friendly Minnesota is a collaborative effort of various state government organizations ensuring older people are integrated into their communities at a new level. The program looks at metrics like building access, transportation, housing, employment, health services and social inclusion. Participating cities typically choose a few of those areas to target and work on enhancing for the older population.

Resident Eleanor Burkett told City Council members about the program earlier this month, and officials agreed to create a working group to gather more information. Council member Kara Terry volunteered to serve as the council liaison for the group, which will be citizen-run. The group will likely begin by conducting surveys and doing community outreach to determine how Brainerd rates in the age-friendly areas and which areas might need more work.

City staff would likely get involved later on, once any specific initiatives are agreed upon.

Council member Gabe Johnson voted against moving forward with the program during the council’s meeting Tuesday, June 20.

“It looks like a really, really good program for senior citizens, and I have good news. The city of Brainerd is on the forefront of programming for senior citizens. We have been levying for it for over 40 years,” Johnson said, referring to a portion of the city’s annual levy that funds The Center. “So I think if this program were to be implemented, it would be implemented over at The Center, which receives hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to implement the programming for senior citizens in our community.”

The rest of the council voted in favor of the program, and Mayor Dave Badeaux said he agreed The Center should be consulted on the matter.

In other business Monday, the council:

Approved a lawful gambling permit for the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association Brainerd Chapter to host an event Sept. 8 at The Brainerd Curling Club.

Approved a lawful gambling permit for the Lower South Long Lake Improvement Association to host an event Sept. 23 at Jack’s House.

Hired Emily Bjorgan as a temporary special events intern at a rate of $16 per hour.

Approved a contract with Northwest Asphalt & Maintenance for the city’s 2023 crack sealing project in the amount of $24,767.90. This bid was the lowest of four. With materials, the total cost is $34,780.40. The city budgeted $25,000 for the expense in the capital improvement fund and will cover the rest of the cost through the construction fund.

Approved a contract with Widseth for design services for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the police department in the amount of $38,600. The city busted $330,000 for the whole project through American Rescue Plan Act and 2024 capital funds.

Approved a contract with North Country Janitorial for cleaning services for cleaning services for City Hall, the police department, fire department and street and sewer department for the next two years. The cost is $2,685 a month for the first year and $2,935 a month for the second. This bid was the lower of two submitted.

Agreed to close City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 for an employee appreciation event at Lum Park. On-call services will not be affected during that time.

Accepted the resignations of paid on-call firefighters Todd Johnson and Jeremy Powell, both effective July 31.

