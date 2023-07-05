Brainerd updates outdoor lighting policy

BRAINERD — New outdoor lighting standards are in place for residences, businesses and public spaces in Brainerd.

City Council members approved an amendment to the city’s lighting policy June 5, with regards to color temperature, dimming and performance standards.

Under the changes, all new outdoor lighting must have a temperature of 3,000 Kelvins or lower, which allows for warmer light, with the exception of baseball fields, football fields, hockey rinks and tennis courts.

All new non-residential lighting, except for those in the park district, must dim by at least 50% or turn off at either 10 p.m. or one hour after the close of the business.

Residential lighting must include a cutoff fixture, which directs and cuts off light at an angle of 90 degrees or less.

Architectural and landscape lights that include unshielded fixtures are permitted in residential, business, industrial, park and public semi-public districts, but the bulb or light source must be directed or shielded from view by an observer at 5 feet above grade at the nearest property line and cannot be directed into the night sky. Flag pole and path lighting are exempt from this requirement.

Public semi-public zoning districts are areas used for community gathering spaces for the purpose of education, recreation, congregation, worship, health or similar and includes schools, churches and hospitals.

Light sources mounted on structures cannot exceed the height of the structure and must be fully recessed or shielded from view by an observer at 5 feet above grade at the nearest property line. This requirement replaces former guidelines of lights affixed to structures needing to contain full cutoff structures, be hooded and cast down to protect the night sky.

No one spoke during a public hearing on the changes June 5, and council members approved the changes unanimously without any discussion.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .

