Brainerd water chlorinated; boil advisory continues

BRAINERD — Brainerd’s water supply has been chlorinated, but the city is still under a boil advisory until further notice.

With chlorine in the water and the system flushed, Brainerd Public Utilities Director Todd Wicklund said late Monday morning the city is now waiting on the Minnesota Department of Health to select sample locations. Samples will then be sent to the lab and will take 24 hours to be analyzed for bacteria.

“Once we get the test results back, the state will notify us, either that they’re to be acceptable or not,” Wicklund said Monday, Aug. 14.

If the results are acceptable — meaning no bacteria is detected — the boil advisory could cease as early as Tuesday afternoon, though the date is not yet certain. In an email sent out as a Crow Wing County resident alert system, BPU reported being hopeful the final results may be available Wednesday. When those results come in, the city will issue an advisory about the chlorinated water with further guidelines from state officials.

The state might tell the city to continue chlorinating the water for a set time frame until officials decide on a long-term course of action, Wicklund said.

“But that’s definitely a lot better than a boil order,” he added.

Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux was part of the city effort Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, to distribute water to Brainerd Public Utilities customers. The health advisory to boil water or use bottled water came after total coliform bacteria was identified in the city’s water. Residents were advised to boil water or use bottled water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and cleaning as of Thursday, Aug. 10.<br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

BPU first issued the boil advisory Thursday night, after total coliform bacteria was identified in the city’s water, possibly linked to a construction project on July 27.

Total coliform are bacteria whose presence indicates the water may be contaminated. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Those who are concerned about their health or the health of a family member should contact their health care provider.

Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes unboxes gallon jugs of fresh water during the free water distribution Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at City Hall. Firefighters were on hand to help distribute water to vehicles in a drive-thru line. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

While officials originally hoped the problem would be resolved by Monday, Wicklund said it took longer than expected to flush the city’s water supply.

“You have to flush the water from all the towers and all the water in the pipes, so that’s probably 10-12 million gallons of water that we had to move along before we could actually draw in water that has the chlorine in it,” Wicklund said.

Those with further questions can reach out to Wicklund at 218-828-3220 or visit bpu.org .

Brainerd officials distributed free bottled water to residents Saturday morning at City Hall and again Monday evening.

Vehicles lined up, sometimes stacked around the block, for the free water distribution site Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at City Hall. Brainerd Fire Department firefighters, city officials, staff and volunteers handed out packs of bottled water and 1 gallon jugs to residents. Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd Public Utilities has had to issue water boils orders and flush the water system at least twice in the past 14 years due to positive tests for bacteria in the system. In 2014, a water boil order was issued after a drop in water pressure that resulted from a broken water line near Kiwanis Park and prevented the water tower at the site of the former Brainerd State Hospital from filling. In 2009, a water boil order was issued after total coliform bacteria was first detected at a construction site on South Eighth Street.

Doing business

Local businesses are adjusting to the boil advisory, offering bottled water and other drinks for their customers. For businesses that heavily rely on water, such as restaurants, the inability to use tap water is more than disruptive, it’s likely costing them on the bottom line.

Notch 8 Chowhouse and Drinkery announced their menu is limited to pizzas and appetizers, along with bottled pop and water and store-bought ice. Restaurant owner Nick Miller, who also has restaurants in Crosby and Baxter, experienced a noticeable downturn in business in Brainerd compared to other locations, which can likely be attributed to the water woes.

“It’s hard enough as it is without this extra hoop to jump through,” Miller said of running a restaurant. The simplified menu is making it easier on staff as well. Once the water issues are resolved, Notch 8 will go back to the full menu.

“We had a training ground there — it was COVID,” Miller said of the sudden shift in doing business and being able to adjust and adapt quickly. This extra hurdle came after the Brainerd restaurant in the Northern Pacific Center’s historic railroad site, had one of its better summer months when it is already competing with eateries with lake access.

“I think we’re all rolling with the punches,” Miller said Monday.

They’ve taped off the faucets and have a huge pot of boiling water going and after days of dealing with the situation where water is an expected source for cooking and cleaning, have trained themselves not to reach for the tap. But MIller said it’s hurting everyone’s sales and makes it more complicated to run the business.

Businesses like Coco Moon, The Local 218, The Brainerd American Legion, 612 Station/The Blue Oyster, The Skillet have announced on Facebook they are still open and are using store-bought ice, bottled water and other pre-packaged beverages.

Those patronizing either Brainerd McDonald’s locations have limited beverage options during the advisory, and soda is not available.

Staff at Rafferty’s in Westgate Mall want the public to know they use Baxter water, meaning they are not part of the advisory and can operate as normal.

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center reported staff members are conducting business as usual, working with the city to ensure safe, high-quality care for patients.

Water needs to come to a rolling boil for one minute with the boil water advisory. A boil water advisory means a community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make those who drink it sick.<br/><br/> Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service

Water boil information from the CDC

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if local health officials issue a boil water advisory people should use bottled water or boil tap water. This is because a boil water advisory means a community’s water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick.

Advisories may include information about preparing food, drinks, or ice; dishwashing; and hygiene, such as brushing teeth and bathing.

Boil water advisories usually include this advice:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for three minutes). After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option . If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

Handwashing

In many cases, use tap water and soap to wash hands during a boil water advisory. Follow the guidance from local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Then, rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering .

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that has not boiled first.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit or the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sanitize all baby bottles.

To wash dishes by hand, wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.

Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Clean washable toys and surfaces with bottled water, boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach.

Caring for pets

Pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Give pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

Caring for garden and houseplants

You can use tap water for household plants and gardens.



People distribute water from pallet stations Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Brainerd City Hall.<br/> Renee Richardson / Brainerd Dispatch

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.