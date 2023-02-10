99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brainerd woman accused of domestic abuse makes court appearance

Dayna Leigh Baker is accused of domestic abuse after a child was dropped off at school with significant injuries.

Judicial Center exterior in winter.
The Crow Wing County Judicial Center is off Laurel Street in Brainerd.
Contributed
Tim Speier
By Tim Speier
February 10, 2023 12:20 PM
BRAINERD — A judge was assigned in the case against Dayna Leigh Baker, the 36-year-old Brainerd woman accused of domestic abuse after a child was dropped off at school with significant injuries.

Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Baker appeared via Zoom Friday, Feb. 10, before Crow Wing County District Court Judge Patricia Aanes. Baker, along with her attorney Mohammed El-Bashir, asked for the case to proceed and be assigned to a judge.

Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney Janine LePage, representing the state, did not object to the request, which was granted by Aanes. Baker’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. April 4, before Judge Kristine DeMay in Crow Wing County District Court.

In January, law enforcement officials received a complaint from a worker with Crow Wing County Community Services regarding a 7-year-old student with redness and bruising on their head, face and neck, and what looked like fingerprint bruises and redness on the back of their neck.

The child had injuries appearing consistent with strangulation, court documents stated.

During an interview with a collaborative worker at the school, the child reported they were at home with Baker on the afternoon of Jan. 19 when Baker punished them by making them stand in a corner facing the wall.

At some point during the punishment, the child began banging their head against the wall when Baker came back into the room and began slapping the child multiple times on the face and neck area. The child also described having their hair pulled and said their face and throat was hurting since the incident took place.

A medical examination of the child confirmed the child’s injuries.

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

