Brainerd woman accused of strangling child

BRAINERD — A Brainerd woman is facing a charge of domestic abuse after a child was dropped off at school with significant injuries.

Dayna Leigh Baker Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Making her first appearance in Crow Wing County District Court Monday, Jan. 23, Dayna Leigh Baker, 36, faces one count of felony domestic assault by strangulation. The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years confinement or a payment of $5,000, or both.

According to court documents, law enforcement officials received a complaint Friday from a worker with Crow Wing County Community Services regarding a 7-year-old student with redness and bruising on their head, face and neck, and what looked like fingerprint bruises and redness on the back of their neck.

The child had injuries appearing consistent with strangulation, court documents stated.

During an interview with a collaborative worker at the school, the child reported they were at home with Baker on the afternoon of Jan. 19 when Baker punished them by making them stand in a corner facing the wall.

At some point during the punishment, the child began banging their head against the wall when Baker came back into the room and began slapping the child multiple times on the face and neck area.

Court documents reported the punishment of facing a wall and being threatened to eat only plain cream of wheat was consistent with punishments described in multiple past child maltreatment investigations.

On Friday, investigators interviewed Baker, when she admitted to punishing the child by putting them against the wall but denied a physical assault. She said she was unaware of any injuries to the child when they were dropped off at the school in the morning.

The child's teachers told investigators the child left school Thursday with no injuries and arrived at school the next morning with significant injuries to the face and neck area.

During a Friday interview, the child described the assault as scary, saying Baker came into the room and started slapping them in the face before grabbing their neck and lifting them off the ground. The child also described having their hair pulled and said their face and throat was hurting since the incident took place.

A medical examination of the child confirmed the child’s injuries.

Baker is due back in court Jan. 31.

