Brainerd woman chronicles life with epilepsy in new book

BRAINERD — Everyone has been dealt a certain hand in life.

Some are easier to work with than others, a fact Barb Mack knows all too well.

A car crash more than four decades ago set the stage for years of struggle, a steep learning curve and a brand new normal for the Brainerd woman.

“This isn’t something of my choosing,” Mack said during an interview Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Loco Espress in Brainerd.

She didn’t choose to experience her first seizure while driving down a curved road at 20 years old, and she certainly didn’t choose to feel like a burden to family and friends when the worst of her epilepsy diagnosis reared its ugly head in the following years.

The jobs she quit weren't a show of laziness, and the time spent away from her son early on in his life wasn’t a result of a decision she wanted to make.

But sharing her story and trying to help others is.

Published in November 2022, “The Hand I’ve Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy” is Mack’s way of reaching out to anyone who might be fighting the same battle she has for so many years.

"The Hand I've Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy" by Barbara J. Mack. Theresa Bourke / Brainerd Dispatch

Not exactly keen on the idea of writing a book when a friend first suggested it, Mack eventually came around after quitting a job at the end of 2021 and realizing a book could be her way of letting the world know who she really is beyond the veil of epilepsy.

“It just got to be so stressful,” she said. “... I have to consider my health, and stress isn’t good. And I don’t want to end up in the hospital. I don’t want to be dependent on anybody. I want to take care of myself.”

Taking care of herself was never an issue until that fateful day in 1982, when Mack was on her way to work at the Y-Club restaurant in Garrison after receiving the heart-breaking news of her 2-year-old nephew’s death. She doesn’t remember much about that drive nor the point where her car left the road and collided with a tree. And it wasn’t until a month later — when Mack had a seizure at home and went to the hospital — that she learned it was actually her second seizure. The first had apparently happened during the car crash.

“My doctor, I guess, got my papers from the car accident and said, ‘Oh, you know, it says right here you had a seizure with the car accident,’” she said. “I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know that.’”

The emergency responders to the crash made that note but neglected to tell Mack herself. At 20 years old, she was diagnosed with a seizure disorder, which she later learned was epilepsy.

The first medication she took kept the seizures at bay for almost 10 years. But that wasn’t the end of it. What followed — and what Mack details in her book — was a whirlwind of doctor visits and trial medication, not to mention stress, as she navigated life with an unpredictable condition.

“It changes your lifestyle and your whole way of living. That’s what this does,” she said. “And I always thought, ‘Well, what did I do wrong?’ Maybe I was partying too much, and it was my fault,’ or ‘What did I do wrong to deserve this?’”

Now 61 and living on her parents’ old farm just outside of Brainerd, Mack has learned to manage her condition. She works part-time at the Hallett Community Center in Crosby and hasn’t had a seizure in more than three years. She knows to avoid alcohol, bright lights and as much stress as possible.

But that still doesn’t mean life is a piece of cake.

Mack still has days of frustration, anger and anxiety, but through it all she’s still here to live her life the best she can with the people she loves.

And now she’s a published author, too.

“Author — that sounds like somebody with talent,” Mack said with a laugh as she recalled the first time she was introduced as such. “All I did was tell a story.”

And she hopes that story might help someone else with epilepsy conquer their fears and struggles.

“You can get through it,” she said as words of advice to others. “You can get your life back under control, and you can live with it. It doesn’t have to destroy your life.”

Where to buy the book

“The Hand I’ve Been Dealt: A Life Lived with Epilepsy” is available at CatTale’s Books and Gifts and the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd, and it can be ordered from Amazon.

Mack will be the featured author at the Brainerd Public Library during the next Brown Bag Author event Feb. 6.

Anyone who wants to reach out to Mack can do so on Facebook.

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.