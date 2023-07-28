Brainerd woman injured in Friday morning rollover

BAXTER — A 19-year-old Brainerd woman was injured Friday, July 28, after her vehicle rolled over on Highway 371 north of baxter.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 8:38 a.m. in Unorganized Territory. According to the crash report, a 2005 Honda Accord was northbound on the highway when it drifted off the roadway and the driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The Honda entered the center median, rolled multiple times, and landed in the southbound lanes of Highway 371.

A Google Maps picture of Highway 371 and Gull Lake Dam Road. Screenshot / Google Maps

The driver, Kennedy Omichi Norwood, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center for treatment.

The state patrol reported the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Brainerd Fire Department.

