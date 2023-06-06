Brainerd’s newest park is open

BRAINERD — The community turned out to celebrate Brainerd’s newest park Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Lyman P. White Park officially opened along the Mississippi River Saturday, complete with music, food and a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new space, which includes an amphitheater, outdoor learning center and canoe and kayak launch.

“Any time you get to cut the ribbon on something new like that in the city, it’s just exciting to see how many people can come out and enjoy that experience,” Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux said Monday, June 5. “You know, the day went off without a hitch — beautiful sunny day, and lots of people got to come out and enjoy that new space.”

A project years in the making, work on the park ramped up in 2014, when the City Council created the Brainerd Riverfront Committee, a group tasked with connecting the city’s neighborhoods to the Mississippi River. That group came up with the idea for Mississippi Trailhead Landing Park in 2017.

“I think that’s the part that people forget about, is just how long stuff like this takes and how much dedication it takes from people involved,” Badeaux said.

Today, the project is open as Lyman P. White Park, named for the city’s first council president, later known as the Father of Brainerd .

A portion of the land — which runs along East River Road — was donated to the city 100 years ago by White’s son, Almond, with the request it be named for his father. The request was honored, and a sign with the name once hung in the park, which previously served as a tourist campsite. The name seemed to be forgotten over time but was restored with the opening of the new park.

For Badeaux, the most thrilling part of the weekend’s festivities was hearing the acoustics from the amphitheater, which is envisioned to be used for concerts, parties and other activities.

“I was absolutely blown away with how well that is constructed and how fun the sound is going to be down at that place,” he said.

Part of the land for the park used to be a parking lot, something Badeaux is adamant the city has too much of, as he advocates for more street parking.

“We’re just really excited that we’re turning a parking lot back into something that people can use,” he said. “Our biggest thing at the city is we’re trying to create spaces where people want to be, and this is a great example of where we’re headed. I think this is maybe the first of many big changes that people are going to see in the city, and it’s just exciting to see the ball rolling in that direction.”

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa .