Breezy Point Figure Skating Club’s annual spring shows are March 31, April 1

This year’s theme is Heroes vs. Villians.

By Dispatch staff report
March 12, 2023 01:57 PM

BREEZY POINT — The Breezy Point Figure Skating Club’s ninth annual spring shows will be 6:30 p.m. March 31 and 2 p.m. April 1 at the Breezy Point Ice Arena, 7370 Crow Wing County Highway 11 in Pequot Lakes.
