Brekken bids farewell to Crow Wing County Board

BRAINERD — After four years as a Crow Wing County commissioner, Bill Brekken said goodbye to his role in public service Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Just before the regular board meeting concluded, the District 2 commissioner read a statement in which he summarized his experience as an elected official — the breadth of issues covered, tough decisions made and the inspiration he felt and knowledge he gained from county employees, residents and fellow commissioners.

Brekken, 70, who announced he would not seek a second term earlier this year, said he found the end of his time on the County Board bittersweet. It was both rewarding and challenging to serve in a full-time position with wide-ranging responsibilities, he said. Brekken’s district included the cities of Crosslake, Jenkins, Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point and Nisswa.

Those remaining at the helm will continue to grapple with issues like addressing mental health, protecting natural resources, managing growth and planning for housing, workforce and economic development, he said. He warned against commissioners becoming entangled in matters over which they have little to no purview.

“Crow Wing County was a fair and honest election. We have situations like the Second Amendment and other issues that are going to be coming at the county commissioners … that are not in our authority or responsibility,” Brekken said. “The residents and the county commissioners need to stay focused on where they can make a difference in the county.”

Brekken ended his comments by expressing gratitude toward those who were part of his public service journey.

“Thank you to the residents of Crow Wing County for the opportunity to serve as a county commissioner. It's been humbling and rewarding for me,” Brekken said. “To all the employees of Crow Wing County: I’m impressed with your pride, your loyalty and commitment to the jobs and the residents of Crow Wing County, and I’m proud to have served with the best. To Tim Houle and the senior management staff: your professionalism, your leadership, makes Crow Wing County one of the best-managed counties in Minnesota. I was a student, you were my teachers, and we grew together. It’s a relationship that I’ll carry with me.

“My fellow commissioners, thank you. I'm proud of the accomplishments we've had. Your insight, your experience and your commitment to the residents of Crow Wing County have made it a privilege and honor to serve with each of you.”

Participating remotely from Florida, Commissioner Paul Koering said through the ups and downs of the last four years, he got to know Brekken for who he was.

“You and I have had some bumpy times along the way, but I never doubted that your heart was in the right place,” Koering said. “I don’t know if you ever got mad at me, but I was mad at you from time to time. But we’ve buried the hatchet and I do believe you are a very, very good man who — I believe you have your priorities in the right place.”

Commissioner Bill Brekken holds his official portrait that was removed from the display outside the boardroom Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, after Brekken's final Crow Wing County Board meeting. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

Commissioner Steve Barrows said while Brekken might say he’s learned from them, Barrows said it goes both ways. Brekken works well with groups of people, Barrows said, which is a trait he doesn’t consider one of his own strengths.

“He stirred the pot so much during the four years and I was not able to keep up with the turmoil that was created. But I have to say, Commissioner Brekken, I use that term with all the respect in the world,” Barrows said. “ … I don’t think we’ve heard the last of you, which kind of makes me nervous, but I am looking forward to that. I think you have a lot to give yet to the community, to the county, and so with that, I say thank you.”

Barrows clarified Wednesday his remarks were intended to highlight Brekken’s ability to listen to the concerns of his constituents. Issues that mattered to them and sometimes inspired passionate debate came before the board because Brekken made their voices heard, he said — issues like regulating vacation rentals or limiting certain kinds of development on lakeshore property.

Chairman Doug Houge added his own compliments for Brekken, pointing to the friendships developed over the years.

“Hopefully we’ll continue to meet and discuss issues. You’ve brought a lot of insight in your four years,” Houge said, adding he accomplished great things for the county. “ … Thank you for that.”

Commissioner Rosemary Franzen was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

Elected in 2018, Brekken was board vice chair in his final year and served on 15 committees. Brekken narrowly upset longtime incumbent Paul Thiede in 2018, winning the seat by 85 votes.

Before running for public office, Brekken managed the Herberger’s department store chain for 17 years at the Brainerd location and later served on the board of directors for Lakewood Bank. He became the bank’s business development coordinator for seven years. He is also a real estate agent and has several other irons in the fire and commitments, which, he said in May, were part of the reason for serving a single term, although he also liked the idea of bringing in new people to the board.

In November, Jenkins Mayor Jon Lubke defeated Robin Sylvester , finance management director for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, to replace Brekken on the board. Lubke will take his oath of office during the board’s first 2023 meeting.

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com .


