Bridges of Hope to offer Sweet Treat Bingo event

BAXTER — Common Goods invites the community to join their Sweet Treat Bingo Challenge starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, and running through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

During the event, community members can pick up a Bingo Challenge card at any of the Common Goods stores in Baxter, Crosslake or Crosby. To play along, participants will complete in-store challenges to earn stamps and will need five stamps in a row to earn a bingo. Completed bingo cards can be turned in to receive a sweet treat at any Common Goods location. On Valentine’s Day, three lucky bingo cards will be drawn for a shopping spree. The winners will receive 50% off their entire purchase with no spending limit.

Owned by Bridges of Hope, Common Goods thrift stores are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Profits from Common Goods support Bridges of Hope’s work in Crow Wing County and surrounding communities.

Bridges of Hope is a nonprofit that operates fundamentally as a safety net to provide support to empower people, bridge gaps and connect individuals and families to resources and services through collaborative partnerships and coordination of resources to promote stronger, healthier families.

Common Goods stores are at 16277 Highway 371, Baxter; 35562 County Highway 66, Crosslake; and 27 W. Main St., Crosby.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the Common Goods Sweet Treat Bingo Challenge, visit the Common Goods Facebook page or bridgesofhopemn.org .