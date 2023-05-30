Browerville man injured in minibike crash

LITTLE FALLS — A 65-year-old Browerville man was injured Monday, May 29, after he fell from a minibike and struck a picnic table on private property in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 8:08 p.m. on 133rd Street in Little Falls Township, southeast of Little Falls. According to the report, Rodney Bue, 65, was riding his minibike on private property when he lost control, fell off the minibike and hit a picnic table.

Read more





He was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Little Falls Police Department.

