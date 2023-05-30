99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Browerville man injured in minibike crash

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 8:08 p.m. Monday, May 29, on 133rd Street in Little Falls Township, southeast of Little Falls.

Morrison County sheriff's squad car
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 12:35 PM

LITTLE FALLS — A 65-year-old Browerville man was injured Monday, May 29, after he fell from a minibike and struck a picnic table on private property in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 8:08 p.m. on 133rd Street in Little Falls Township, southeast of Little Falls. According to the report, Rodney Bue, 65, was riding his minibike on private property when he lost control, fell off the minibike and hit a picnic table.

He was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the Little Falls Police Department.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

