Bullet strikes residence in Cass County
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident reported at 10:58 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, west of Pine River.
PINE RIVER — A residence was hit with a bullet Monday, Nov. 21, on 48th Avenue Southwest in Cass County, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident at 10:58 p.m. west of Pine River. According to Cass County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Bryan Welk, deputies responded to a call about weapon fire on the 3000 block of 48th Avenue Southwest.
Deputies found a broken window from what appeared to be a ricocheted bullet, Welk said. No bullet was found and no one was injured, he said.
Welk said the incident remains under investigation and there is no danger to the public at this time.
