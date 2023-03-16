BWSR accepting applications for water storage grants

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is now accepting applications for water storage grants to help make landscapes more resilient to severe weather events. Eligible applicants include soil and water conservation districts, watershed districts, counties, watershed management organizations, and tribal governments with a state-approved, locally adopted water management plan.

The state is experiencing more frequent and intense rainfall events, resulting in negative impacts to agriculture and infrastructure, significant erosion along riverbanks, and declining water quality, the Board of Water and Soil Resources reported in a news release. In its second year as a pilot program, the Water Quality and Storage Grant Program has approximately $1 million available for projects that will reduce flood impacts, improve water quality, and mitigate climate change. Applicants must show their project will result in a reduction of peak flow rate and/or volume.

“The water storage projects funded through this program protect infrastructure, improve water quality, and help communities and farmers manage the impacts of increasingly heavy rainfalls,” said John Jaschke, BWSR executive director.

Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. May 4. Applications must be submitted through eLINK , Board of Water and Soil Resouces’ grants management system. More information on how to apply can be found online at bwsr.state.mn.us/apply .

Learn more about the state’s climate work by visiting climate.state.mn.us .

ADVERTISEMENT

The board is the state soil and water conservation agency, and it administers programs that prevent sediment and nutrients from entering our lakes, rivers, and streams; enhance fish and wildlife habitat; and protect wetlands. The 20-member board consists of representatives of local and state government agencies and citizens. BWSR notes its mission is to improve and protect Minnesota's water and soil resources by working in partnership with local organizations and private landowners.