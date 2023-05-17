99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cabin succession planning workshops in June in Crosslake, Park Rapids

These workshops will provide an overview of different legal and estate planning tools for passing down the family cabin and property to the next generation.

Brainerd Dispatch logo with news spelled out in block letters
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:27 AM

CROSSLAKE — Northern Waters Land Trust is offering two options for a workshop on cabin succession planning, “Your Cabin, Your Family, Your Legacy.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

The first is 3:30-5 p.m. June 7 in Park Rapids. The second option is 3:30-5 p.m. June 8 in Crosslake.

The family cabin or shoreland property can be a family’s most treasured asset. This workshop will provide an overview of different legal and estate planning tools for passing down the family cabin and property to the next generation.

Experts will present the consequences of not planning ahead, common scenarios, and several options for transferring your property ownership. They will navigate the nuances and potential hurdles of each succession option. Northern Waters Land Trust will discuss various conservation options to consider in planning for your property’s future.

These workshops are offered in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person attendance welcome. Register online through the events page at www.northernwaterslandtrust.org .

ADVERTISEMENT

Call the Northern Waters Land Trust office at 218-547-4510 or email info@nwlt-mn.org for more information.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A family cooks dinner together.
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Family-focused webinars for greater health, resilience, and well-being available
May 17, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Karen Johnson | Crow Wing Energized
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: City to fix Buffalo Hills gully
May 17, 2023 07:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
062521.N.BD.RidgeDriveRavine2.jpg
Local
Getting the gully together: City to fix Buffalo Hills ravine
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A painting of a frog.
Arts and Entertainment
A celebration of area students’ works of art
May 16, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - May 17
May 17, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Woman picking up trash on roadway.
News
Brainerd woman has been keeping County Highway 3 clean for 8 years
May 16, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Dispatch News Brief logo with a stack of papers in the background
Local
Crow Wing County eliminates site visit fee
May 16, 2023 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report