Cabin succession planning workshops in June in Crosslake, Park Rapids

CROSSLAKE — Northern Waters Land Trust is offering two options for a workshop on cabin succession planning, “Your Cabin, Your Family, Your Legacy.”

The first is 3:30-5 p.m. June 7 in Park Rapids. The second option is 3:30-5 p.m. June 8 in Crosslake.

The family cabin or shoreland property can be a family’s most treasured asset. This workshop will provide an overview of different legal and estate planning tools for passing down the family cabin and property to the next generation.

Experts will present the consequences of not planning ahead, common scenarios, and several options for transferring your property ownership. They will navigate the nuances and potential hurdles of each succession option. Northern Waters Land Trust will discuss various conservation options to consider in planning for your property’s future.

These workshops are offered in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person attendance welcome. Register online through the events page at www.northernwaterslandtrust.org .

Call the Northern Waters Land Trust office at 218-547-4510 or email info@nwlt-mn.org for more information.