Camp Invention set for this summer at CLC

The STEM camp for students in kindergarten up through sixth grade is set for July 10-14.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

BRAINERD — Camp Invention, a nationally recognized nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to Central Lakes College the week of July 10-14.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children from kindergarten up to sixth grade to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by inductees to the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This year's Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovation though hands-on activities including the following:

  • Catching Air: Taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park.
  • Invention Celebration: Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.
  • MimicBot: Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie.
  • Pop-Up Venture: Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.

"Both of my kids loved Camp Invention! They loved having the opportunity to create, innovate and iterate what they had learned," the parent of 2022 Camp Invention campers said in a news release. "They were intensely proud to tell of their work each day and to showcase their projects at the end of the week."
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 118,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp .

