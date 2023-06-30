Camp Invention's summer STEM program for kids in grades K-6 coming to Central Lakes College
Camp Invention challenges children to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
BRAINERD — Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to the Brainerd area.
The camp will be the week of July 10-14 at Central Lakes College. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp .
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship - all in a fun and engaging environment.
This year's Wonder program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:
Catching Air : Taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park.
Invention Celebration : Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.
MimicBot : Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie.
Pop-Up Venture : Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.
