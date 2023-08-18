Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 18

News Local

Campers arrive at BIR for Nationals

Photos of race fans setting up at Brainerd International Raceway Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

A campsite with people sitting in recliners and on a sofa. A couple of dogs roam around while one dog has claimed a prime spot on the couch.
Race fans set up their campsites at Brainerd International Raceway on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. The Sip and Dip Crew, who have been coming to Nationals for 20 to 35 years from around Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada, brought amenities such as sofas and recliners for people and dogs to lounge in at their campsite.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 6:30 AM
1/15:
2/15:
3/15:
4/15:
5/15:
6/15:
7/15:
8/15:
9/15:
10/15:
11/15:
12/15:
13/15:
14/15:
15/15: Race fans set up their campsites at Brainerd International Raceway on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. The Sip and Dip Crew, who have been coming to Nationals for 20 to 35 years from around Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada, brought amenities such as sofas and recliners for people and dogs to lounge in at their campsite.

Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
