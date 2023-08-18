Campers arrive at BIR for Nationals

15 / 15: Race fans set up their campsites at Brainerd International Raceway on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. The Sip and Dip Crew, who have been coming to Nationals for 20 to 35 years from around Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada, brought amenities such as sofas and recliners for people and dogs to lounge in at their campsite.