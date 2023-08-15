Camping close to home popular with lakes area residents

BRAINERD — The Brainerd lakes area is a hotspot for camping, and campers come from across the state and beyond to experience it.

The amenities and attractions available around Brainerd are a draw, like the Brainerd International Raceway, and natural features like Gull Lake, said Alex Pesta, sales manager at Camping World.

“It’s one of the most gorgeous areas in Minnesota,” he said.

A lot of people come up from the Twin Cities because the area offers golf, fishing and boating in addition to everything you could look for in a campground, besides mountains, Pesta said.

A rising demographic of campers in the past few years is those choosing to camp close to home: over half of those who buy recreational vehicles at Camping World are from the lakes area, looking to stay in the area, Pesta said.

Some popular RV campgrounds are Sullivan’s Resort, Fritz’s Resort and the Crow Wing Lake Campground, Pesta said. Other local RV campgrounds are listed on the Brainerd Lakes Vacationland website’s business directory .

Both Sullivan’s Resort and Fritz’s Resort lease lots on their campgrounds seasonally. Fritz’s Resort has at least five families from Brainerd, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes, they said in an email. Sullivan’s Resort said they are not aware of any campers from the area. There are also options for area residents who don’t want the expense of owning and storing an RV to rent them via a RV sharing service, where they pay to use someone else’s model and can have it delivered to them whether they are traveling across the country or just staying close to home.

And there are options to get a park model RV, which typically offer more space, are designed to look like a home with added features like decks and porches, but still need the typical RV hookups.

Park models are typically more of a stationary fixture that aren’t moved to different sites while RVs are designed to be on the road, are motorized or can be pulled by other vehicles to move to various locations. There are a host of RV parks around the lakes area with options to rent or own a park model, park an RV or to have a seasonal campsite where the RV is on site all summer. For some, it provides an option to experience their own summer lake living close to home. And it can create its own community.

About 45 years ago, Marva Pearson and her family bought property in a campground on North Long Lake and have spent every summer since at the lake.

When her family first started coming, the land was just a campground, and there weren’t any lots for sale. The owner began sectioning off properties a few years later and selling 100 foot by 40 foot lots to people, Pearson said.

Pearson and her husband worked in town and would commute back and forth to the summer home, only stopping by their house for laundry and mowing the lawn.

“I’m maybe 10 miles from home, but it seems like 100,” Pearson said.

The campground is open from the end of April through the first of October because water would freeze in the pipes. Some cabin dwellers return in the winter to go snowmobiling, but they have their own wells, Pearson said.

“We close up our house … I go there once a week to mow and check my mail. And that’s it,” Pearson said.

Pearson said her kids would roll a flat-bottoed jon boat out to the weeds and fish, though she didn’t have the patience for it. Her two kids would play together and kept it as a special shared experience between them, and no other friends, she said.

Pearson said she’s been staying in the campground the longest, but she’s surrounded by others who have been around for decades. Some property owners come up from the Twin Cities or Rochester. There was another couple living at the campground who lived in Brainerd, but they sold a couple years ago, Pearson said. All others are from out of town.

“We’ve been doing it so long, I don’t know what I would do in town, I really don’t,” Pearson said.

Having a regular spot to spend the summer is a great opportunity because Pearson could never afford a place on the lake by herself, she said. Living in the little community means paying association dues and taxes, but it gives everyone access to the shared strip of waterfront property.

Pearson gets around the campground with a golf cart given to her by her late husband. Pearson calls out a ‘Hello!’ and ‘Good morning!’ to her neighbors when she sees them.

Another couple from the Brainerd area bought a cabin on the campground after their daughters grew up and wanted to be close to home with their friends and part-time jobs. Previously, the family owned a cabin an hour away.

Now, their kids have grown up and their grandkids come to visit. And letting kids play on the campground and in the lake feels safe because everyone knows each other and keeps an eye on everybody’s kids, they said.

At the community’s lake access point, there’s a stretch of beach about 200 feet long, and they have a dock extending out into the lake for boats.

The nice thing about being on North Long Lake is that it is very shallow, Pearson said. She and her husband could let their kids play in the water to the end of the dock and not have to worry about the depth.

“Everybody takes good care of their place, and everybody’s here for the same reason, to enjoy the lake,” Pearson said.

Pearson knows everyone at the campground, and says she does activities with just about everybody. The community hosts fishing tournaments and campfires. In mid July, there were about 60 people in the fishing tournament, kids and adults, and they had a fish fry afterward where they gave out prizes. On the Fourth of July, the community had a golf cart parade, she said.

When moving back into her place at the end of summer, Pearson said she leaves most things at the cabin, besides her food and some clothes, so it’s not too big of a move.

“Every time I go home, and I’ve been doing this for 40-something years, I cry,” Pearson said.

Hannah Ward can be reached at hannah.ward@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5851.