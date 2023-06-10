99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Camping trips for youth teach love of outdoors

Girls taking part in Turtle Treks will learn vital camping skills like how to set up a tent, how to start and cook over a fire, and Leave No Trace responsibilities.

Summer Camp written on a black board with chalk
Through the trips, or "Turtle Treks," girls will have the opportunity to experience the ins-and-outs of camping while building friendships and enjoying time outdoors.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Happy Dancing Turtle is offering two overnight camping experiences for girls in second through 8th grades.

Through the trips, or “Turtle Treks,” girls will have the opportunity to experience the ins-and-outs of camping while building friendships and enjoying time outdoors.

Girls taking part in Turtle Treks will learn vital camping skills like how to set up a tent, how to start and cook over a fire, and Leave No Trace responsibilities.

“We learn about Minnesota’s land, water, plants, animals and the night sky while exploring state parks and other beautiful sites in our great state,” said Program Coordinator Michelle Hoefs in a news release.

The Turtle Trek for girls who will be entering fifth-eighth grades in the fall 2023 is July 11-13 to Lake Bemidji State Park. For girls entering second-fourth grades in the fall 2023 the Turtle Trek will be Aug. 22-23 to Sand Lake property in Pine River.

For more information and fees, go to happydancingturtle.org/turtle-treks , or contact Michelle Hoefs at 218-587-2303 or by email at info@happydancingturtle.org .

