Candlelight ski at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

LITTLE FALLS — The Friends of Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in collaboration with Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge will host its ninth annual candlelight ski event at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

The event will begin as the moon begins to rise. The night’s activities will include skiing and snowshoeing the Platte River Trail, 1 mile of which will be lit with luminaries. Along the route there will be a bonfire, hot drinks and refreshments provided by the Friends of Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

This program is free and open to the public of all ages. Participants are strongly encouraged to bring their own equipment. A limited number of skis and snowshoes will be available for free checkout during the event. A headlamp or flashlight is also recommended. The refuge is normally open to visitors during daylight hours only and access is being provided after dark for this evening only.

In case of inclement weather, the event may be postponed or canceled. Cancellation or postponement will be announced over the local radio stations, posted on the refuge website and shared on the Friends of Crane Meadows Facebook page.

Direct all requests by Jan. 20 for sign language interpreting services, closed captioning, or other accommodation needs to 763-389-3323, cranemeadows@fws.gov , or TTY 800-877-8339.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crane Meadows Refuge is part of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Complex, which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and is located near the cities of Little Falls, Royalton and Pierz in central Minnesota.