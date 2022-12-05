Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Candy Cane Lane inspires Window Walk decorations

Photos and video from the storefronts and activities during the Downtown Brainerd Window Walk.

People sit in booths inside Coco Moon.
People sit at window booths in Coco Moon while visiting downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Brainerd Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
December 05, 2022 07:00 AM
Holiday window decorations in downtown Brainerd.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
1/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Holiday window decorations in downtown Brainerd.
2/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People sit in booths inside Coco Moon.
3/45: People sit at window booths in Coco Moon while visiting downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
4/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
5/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
6/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
7/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
8/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
9/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
10/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
11/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
12/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
13/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
14/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
15/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
16/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
17/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
18/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
19/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
20/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
21/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
22/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
23/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
24/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
Mayor reads proclamation, choir ready in background, tree unlit.
25/45: Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux reads a proclamation before the tree is lit for the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
26/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
27/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
28/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
29/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
30/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
31/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
32/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
33/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
34/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
35/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
36/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
37/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
38/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
39/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
40/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
41/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
42/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
43/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
44/45: People visit downtown Brainerd for the fourth annual Downtown Window Walk on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. This year's theme was Candy Cane Lane.
The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.
45/45: The Encore choir group from Brainerd High School sings carols for the crowd after the tree was lit Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Brainerd tree lighting ceremony.

More visual storytelling
Group of people dressed in festive costumes.
Local
Festive flash mob in Brainerd
Holiday revelers formed a flash mob to sing, dance and wave at traffic at the corner of Sixth and Washington Streets.
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
A snowman in someone's yard
Local
Snowmen emerge after fresh snow
Photos of a variety of snow beings spotted in the area.
December 20, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Brainerd's Damien Bentho wrestles Aiden Micholski of Foley during the Paul Bunyan Invite on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Brainerd High School.
Prep
Paul Bunyan Wrestling Day One
Photos from the first day of the Brainerd invite.
December 09, 2022 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Tuba Christmas performs during the Central Lakes College Music Department Holly Jolly concert Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at CLC in Brainerd.
Local
Holly Jolly Concert
Photos from CLC's Holly Jolly and Tuba Christmas.
December 08, 2022 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Woman demonstrating ASL
Local
'This is who I am': CLC sign language students showcase interpreting skills to music
Students perform sign language projects
December 07, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
A Cuyuna Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Crosby Memorial Park.
Local
Events spark the holiday spirit during A Cuyuna Christmas
Photos and video from the event at Crosby Memorial Park.
December 05, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Construction workers work in the cold.
Local
Construction in the cold
Photos of construction at sunset.
November 30, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
People decorate cookies at Knotty Pine Bakery on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, during Small Business Saturday in downtown Brainerd.
Local
Downtown Brainerd Small Business Saturday
Photos and video of downtown Brainerd kicking off the holidays.
November 28, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
A parade float with a fish house on it.
Local
Aitkin Fish House Parade
Photos and video from the annual Fish House Parade in Aitkin.
November 28, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Fire works and Christmas lights.
Local
Nisswa City of Lights Celebration
Photos and video from the festive event.
November 28, 2022 05:45 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Growing up in the Brainerd lakes area I realized that I never wanted to leave, so it is a true blessing that I was able to find a job at the Dispatch doing something I love. As a visual journalist, I work in the mediums of photography and videography to bring our readers everything from sports, hard news, weather and local events to slice of life documentation of our coverage area.
