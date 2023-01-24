STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News reporting
Canines and conversation

Dog lovers gather at Buster Dog Park

Friends and dogs at Buster Dog Park in Brainerd.
Jonni Lenarz with Momo, left, Connie Christensen with Maddie Jane, Jazlyn Nelson with Brinn and Kathy Brown with her poodle gather Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Buster Dog Park in Brainerd. Temperatures in the 30s encouraged people to get outside.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Steven L. Kohls
By Steven L. Kohls
January 24, 2023 11:57 AM
Steven L. Kohls
I was raised on a farm in western Minnesota where I participated in 4-H, high school sports, and everything that farm kids do for fun after chores. Graduated from Ridgewater Community College with an AA degree and my first taste of newspapering. I worked a summer on the Ortonville Independent as a reporter and photographer.
