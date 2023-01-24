Canines and conversation
Dog lovers gather at Buster Dog Park
We are part of The Trust Project.
Sherece Lamke was named a 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day - Minnesota award winner.
The child was dropped off at school the next day with “significant injuries” to her head, neck and face area.
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Irondale Township, west of Ironton.