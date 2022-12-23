Capacity constraints in juvenile detention present challenge for Crow Wing County

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County must sometimes release a juvenile accused of serious criminal behavior back into the community, simply because none of the state’s detention centers have room to house them.

Representatives from area law enforcement, the county attorney’s office and community services described the problem to county commissioners Tuesday, Dec. 20, during their committee of the whole meeting.

“When we’re considering out-of-home placement for a juvenile, both child and family services and corrections make every effort to meet the juvenile’s need and the public safety needs by utilizing a least restrictive placement first,” said Krista Jones, corrections manager. “That being said, these are those kids that that just isn’t an option, due to safety of the child, safety of the family in the home, due to public safety. We just need more restrictive options for those kids in order to ensure the safety in the moment.”

Jones and Kara Griffin, children and families manager, noted the problem isn’t unique to Crow Wing County. Counties all over the state are impacted by the lack of available placements in the state’s eight juvenile detention centers, they said. The pair previewed a request expected at the next County Board meeting to allow the community services department to sign a four-year contract for one guaranteed bed at East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Anoka County.

Assistant County Attorney Anne Soberg told commissioners the office supports the impending request. Soberg said while the county engages in preventative efforts and seeks to divert juveniles from facilities when appropriate, there are some cases for which planning is not possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can’t plan for the 911 call that’s going to come in today where a child is out of control, where the family members are not safe, where they are calling law enforcement as a last resort … because they need help, because the family is not safe because of a child’s behavior,” Soberg said.

“And law enforcement responds and there’s probable cause to make an arrest, but there’s not a facility to house the juvenile. You have a family in crisis. You have a child in need of an immediate intervention. You have law enforcement on scene making calls to every facility that they can find a phone number for, and when they’re told there’s not a bed available, what are the options? It’s leaving a child in the community when it’s not safe.”

Attending Tuesday’s meeting were multiple local police chiefs, including Brainerd Chief Mike Bestul and Baxter Chief Jim Exsted. Deerwood Police Chief Mark Taylor told commissioners his small department doesn’t encounter the situation often but he knows it’s a need in the county.

Deerwood Police Chief Mark Taylor.

“When I do need to use it, it’s very sad when you have to go to the parents and basically tell them … that their kid’s going to have to be left in the home and that they’re just going to have to, you know, protect themselves by locking the door on their room when they go to bed,” said Taylor, who attended the meeting virtually.

“So I know this is a lot of money probably, but I think it’s definitely something that we need and it’s probably something that we should have had before. I just think it’s taken some time for us to get to where we are today and I don’t think it’s going to get better anytime soon.”

As a member county with East Central, Crow Wing would pay an $8,972 monthly fee for the bed. This represents a reduction in the daily rate by $60 compared to non-members, assuming the bed is filled. That same reduced rate — $295/day — would be charged to the county for any additional beds it uses.

Commissioner Bill Brekken asked Jones and Griffin whether the county often has more than one juvenile in need of a detention placement. Both immediately nodded their heads yes. Jones said the county may wish to consider contracting for additional guaranteed beds in the future, if that is an option.

Corrections Manager Krista Jones, left, and Children and Family Services Manager Kara Griffin present to Crow Wing County commissioners Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, about juvenile detention during the committee of the whole meeting. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

“There’s also a lack of beds across the state, so I’m not sure we could contract for more right now,” Jones said. “Anoka is the only one that is doing member contracts. After reaching out and having those conversations (with other facilities), we were leaning towards Anoka anyway because they have a full continuum of care for juveniles. They have nonsecure all the way up to secure sex offender treatment as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So far in 2022, 47 youths were placed into secure detention by Crow Wing County, totaling 927 days of placement. Costs for these placements amounted to $274,738 among all facilities with 40% spent at Anoka County’s East Central facility. According to the document presented Tuesday, a membership would have saved the county $19,140.

Commissioner Paul Koering, participating remotely from Florida, asked Griffin and Jones to clarify whether these costs are covered by property tax levy dollars. Griffin confirmed tax dollars are used for out-of-home placement costs and pointed to various efforts in recent years to reduce spending in that area.

“What concerns me the most is, I think when it comes to the highway department, I think we can kind of project how much we’re going to spend a year,” Koering said. “With this out-of-home placement thing, I think it’s kind of like the — I don’t know what else to say, but like the Wild West. You don’t know what’s gonna happen. … I guess I’d like to try to have a conversation sometime of how we try to mitigate that.”

Chairman Doug Houge, left, speaks during a conversation about juvenile detention facilities Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Crow Wing County committee of the whole meeting. Commissioners Steve Barrows and Rosemary Franzen are also pictured. Chelsey Perkins / Brainerd Dispatch

County Administrator Tim Houle said mitigation strategies have included programs like Collaborative Intensive Bridging Services, which targets children either at risk of or identified as in need of placement in a residential setting due to serious mental health concerns. The four-phase program begins with systemic family therapy while the child remains in the home, and if providers see improvements, residential placement may no longer be needed.

Another program is the Crossover Youth Practice Model, or the assignment of a social worker to work with juveniles entering the criminal justice system and their families. The program gets its name because it seeks to address the needs of youths who are at risk of “crossing over” between the child welfare and juvenile delinquency systems.

In April, Griffin reported the number of Crow Wing County children in out-of-home placements was at its lowest point in nearly seven years.

“What we’re talking about here (with juvenile detention) isn’t kids that are just acting out and skipping school or stuff like that,” Houle said. “They’re threatening to kill their parents or something like that. It’s criminal behavior. … We talk about these things in a very sanitary environment, but the reality is these kids that are going into placements have committed a very serious act, and I’m fully supportive of trying to find community-based alternatives where we don’t sacrifice the safety of the public.”

Koering suggested Crow Wing County should consider running its own detention facility if a lack of capacity is such an issue. Houle said the now-defunct Central Minnesota Community Corrections once operated a facility in Brainerd, but it ran at a deficit for a number of years before it shut down around 2008. Houle attributed its demise to poor leadership, but said establishing a new local facility might need to be considered again in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know that I think we have the volume of our own, but we might want to think about something from a regional perspective. We’ve done a really good job of working with other counties in Region Five, for instance, on mental health issues,” Houle said. “Maybe there’s something there. So I think you’re scratching at the right itch. I just don’t know what the solution is. Right now, I think this is probably what makes the most sense for us: get a better rate for something we know we’re going to use.”

Commissioners are expected to vote on the community services request at their Tuesday meeting.

CHELSEY PERKINS, community editor, may be reached at 218-855-5874 or chelsey.perkins@brainerddispatch.com . Follow on Twitter at twitter.com/DispatchChelsey .