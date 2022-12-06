Car care prevents unexpected winter breakdowns

BRAINERD — When the weather in the Brainerd lakes area takes a turn toward the worst of wintertime, preventive maintenance can add some reliability to keep a commute safe.

Normal maintenance becomes more critical in the winter months, said Kelly Bevans, owner of Kelly's Service in Brainerd.

“When you're standing on the side of the road, and it's 30 below, it can be detrimental to your health,” Bevans said.

As maintenance is performed in the hopes of preventing something from breaking, Bevans tells his customers not to ignore standard maintenance intervals and to regularly check oil and coolant levels, along with tire pressures.

A vehicle's maintenance isn't a one-and-done thing, said Meredith Mitts, a public affairs specialist with AAA Minnesota and Iowa, as she, too, recommends checking a vehicle over regularly to prevent a catastrophic failure.

“It's really important to make sure your car is operating at peak conditions,” Mitts said. “During the winter, we often see a lot of dead batteries and that is something that can be checked. When you take your vehicle in for maintenance, they can test your battery and see what the battery life looks like because batteries that are three to five years old are starting to get in that range.”

A battery and its cables should also be checked for signs of corrosion, Mitts said. During a winter check-up, the maintenance shop should check the battery and will recommend changing it, if the battery is becoming weak.

Along with a good starting system, Bevans recommends using a block heater on a timer to warm the engine before starting, easing the wear-and-tear of starting a cold engine as well as providing quicker heat.

“Block heaters are a little electric element, like what's in your toaster,” Bevans said. “A wire that's bent into a loop, goes into the side of the engine block through one of the frost plugs and heats up the block, the oil pan and the coolant. So when you go out and start the car, you've got instant heat.”

Kelly Bevans.

For the snowbirds, Bevans said he has seen an uptick in the number of people requesting a solar charger be installed as more people find they are going longer in between driving their vehicle.

With the vehicle starting and running, next on the list are tires and brakes because starting and stopping are just as important as making sure the car rides well when in motion. Mitts said when looking at tires, a motorist should know if they have enough air pressure and tread to be able to grip the pavement despite the snow.

The vehicle's recommended tire pressure can be found on a sticker on the inside of the driver's side door, Bevans said. The pressure is given in cold temperature, meaning the vehicle has not been driven in a few hours and the ambient temperature is above 32 degrees. Bevans recommends going 2 to 4 pounds above the recommended pressure if putting air into warm tires to allow for the pressure change.

“Make sure that you've got enough tire tread depth,” Bevans said. “The National Transportation Safety Board says two-thirty-seconds of an inch (or less of tread) and we can't, by law, fix them. And often that's too low of tread for winter.”

AAA recommends a minimum tire tread depth of four-thirty-seconds of an inch in the wintertime, Mitts said.

“It's always best to err on the side of caution,” Mitts said. “If you're getting close, if you're questioning it, it's probably time to change them.”

Bevans said tires have changed a lot over the years with some all-weather tires lasting up to 60,000 miles and not needing to be changed out in the summer months.

The inspection Bevans provides is also used among many automotive service centers and includes wipers, block heaters, ignition and charging, tires, lights, belts and hoses, brakes, batteries and cables, and the protection level of the antifreeze, just to name a few.

Before heading out on the roadways, Mitts said drivers should check their lights, mirrors and windows, ensuring the wipers are in good condition with plenty of washer fluid to keep the snow and salt off the windshield.

Preventive maintenance can provide peace of mind when preparing to travel this winter and can be accomplished in a few steps or by working with a maintenance shop, Bevans and Mitts agreed.

What to pack in case of emergency

AAA recommends an emergency roadside kit should include:

Mobile phone pre-programmed with rescue apps and important phone numbers including family and emergency services,

Car charger,

Drinking water,

First-aid kit,

Nonperishable snacks for both human and pet passengers,

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats,

Snow shovel,

Blankets,

Extra warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves),

Flashlight with extra batteries,

Window washer solvent,

Ice scraper with brush,

Cloth or roll of paper towels,

Jumper cables,

Warning devices (flares or triangles), and

A basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench).

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .