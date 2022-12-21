Cass County Board: 2023 county tax levy to increase by more than 5%

BACKUS — Cass County’s tax levy is increasing by over 5% in 2023.

Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented the board at its Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting the 2023 property tax levy by fund; revenues and expenditures by fund; unorganized levy, revenues and expenditures; equipment list by fund; fee schedule; published budget and the 2022 indirect cost transfers.

The board approved the proposed levy with an increase of 5.06% over the 2022 levy, for a total levy amount of $25,331,700. The final levy was reduced by 1.91% by use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, salary vacancies, grant approval for equipment replacement and increased revenue from departmental gas usage.

The approved Cass 2023 budget, including state, federal and other revenues, calls for $80,283,518 in revenue and $80,402,065 in expenditures. The board also approved a levy in the amount of $245,000 and a revenue budget and expenditure budget in the amount of $300,000 each for the unorganized townships.

The board approved the annual new equipment purchase list totaling $2,433,521 and the 2023 updated fee schedule. The new equipment purchase list includes computer equipment and software, office furniture, vehicles and equipment maintenance agreements.

County Administrator Josh Stevenson requested board approval of numerous personnel contracts. Elected board members 2023 annual salary was set at $30,710, with the per diem payment remaining the same as prior years at $75 per day for attendance at approved meetings. Commissioner Jeff Peterson opposed the motion as he felt the annual salary amount should remain the same as 2022 at $29,248. The motion setting the commissioner’s salaries passed with a 4-1 vote. The board-appointed citizen committee per diem rate will also remain the same as 2022 at $75 per day, with the planning commission regular monthly meetings and field visits per diem being $150 per day.

Salaries for other elected officials — County Attorney Ben Lindstrom, Sheriff-elect Bryan Welk and County Recorder Katie Norby — were also approved. Lidstrom will receive a 3% increase July 1, putting his annual salary at $134,888 per year, while Norby will receive a 5% increase Jan. 1, with an annual salary of $90,916.80. Welk requested during his negotiations to be set at a step 6 on the county pay scale, rather than the customary step 4 with the election of a new sheriff. Therefore, Welk’s annual salary beginning Jan. 1 will be set at $115,169.60 and he will receive a 3% increase July 1 when he moves from step 6 to step 7.

Stevenson also presented labor contract renewals for Law Enforcement Labor Services, Operating Engineers and non-union personnel. All proposed contracts are for a three-year period with a 5% cost of living adjustment on Jan. 1 and 3% step increase on July 1. The Operation engineers will also receive an increase to use of comp time hours during the year and a clothing allowance increase.