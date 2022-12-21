Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cass County Board: 2023 county tax levy to increase by more than 5%

The board approved the proposed levy with an increase of 5.06% over the 2022 levy, for a total levy amount of $25,331,700.

Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Brainerd Dispatch
By Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
December 21, 2022 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BACKUS — Cass County’s tax levy is increasing by over 5% in 2023.

Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane presented the board at its Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting the 2023 property tax levy by fund; revenues and expenditures by fund; unorganized levy, revenues and expenditures; equipment list by fund; fee schedule; published budget and the 2022 indirect cost transfers.

The board approved the proposed levy with an increase of 5.06% over the 2022 levy, for a total levy amount of $25,331,700. The final levy was reduced by 1.91% by use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, salary vacancies, grant approval for equipment replacement and increased revenue from departmental gas usage.

The approved Cass 2023 budget, including state, federal and other revenues, calls for $80,283,518 in revenue and $80,402,065 in expenditures. The board also approved a levy in the amount of $245,000 and a revenue budget and expenditure budget in the amount of $300,000 each for the unorganized townships.

The board approved the annual new equipment purchase list totaling $2,433,521 and the 2023 updated fee schedule. The new equipment purchase list includes computer equipment and software, office furniture, vehicles and equipment maintenance agreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

County Administrator Josh Stevenson requested board approval of numerous personnel contracts. Elected board members 2023 annual salary was set at $30,710, with the per diem payment remaining the same as prior years at $75 per day for attendance at approved meetings. Commissioner Jeff Peterson opposed the motion as he felt the annual salary amount should remain the same as 2022 at $29,248. The motion setting the commissioner’s salaries passed with a 4-1 vote. The board-appointed citizen committee per diem rate will also remain the same as 2022 at $75 per day, with the planning commission regular monthly meetings and field visits per diem being $150 per day.

Salaries for other elected officials — County Attorney Ben Lindstrom, Sheriff-elect Bryan Welk and County Recorder Katie Norby — were also approved. Lidstrom will receive a 3% increase July 1, putting his annual salary at $134,888 per year, while Norby will receive a 5% increase Jan. 1, with an annual salary of $90,916.80. Welk requested during his negotiations to be set at a step 6 on the county pay scale, rather than the customary step 4 with the election of a new sheriff. Therefore, Welk’s annual salary beginning Jan. 1 will be set at $115,169.60 and he will receive a 3% increase July 1 when he moves from step 6 to step 7.

Stevenson also presented labor contract renewals for Law Enforcement Labor Services, Operating Engineers and non-union personnel. All proposed contracts are for a three-year period with a 5% cost of living adjustment on Jan. 1 and 3% step increase on July 1. The Operation engineers will also receive an increase to use of comp time hours during the year and a clothing allowance increase.

Read more
Bob Kangas stands next to Tom Burch and presents a plaque.
Local
Cass County Board: Sheriff Burch retires after 36 years of service
Burch decided against running for reelection to another four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Cass, Leech Lake officials meet in annual joint session
Department heads from both the county and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe gave annual updates.
December 13, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Voter turnout lower than previous midterm elections
Election officials said a total of 909 voters were processed on election day at the courthouse counter, with the majority of them voting in-person in protest to receiving a mail ballot.
December 12, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent

Related Topics: CASS COUNTYCASS COUNTY BOARDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs