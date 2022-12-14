Cass County Board: Cass, Leech Lake officials meet in annual joint session

WALKER — The Cass County Board and the Leech Lake Tribal Council met for their annual joint meeting Friday, Dec. 9, at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, with several department heads from both the county and band giving annual updates.

Tribal Police Chief Ken Washington and Sheriff-elect Bryan Welk talked about how well their departments have been working together, with Washington saying he is looking forward to collaborating with Welk and further developing the relationship. The two departments plan on reinstating regular meetings together depending on staff availability and plan on updating the Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement, which is approximately 20 years old.

Probation Director Jim Schneider and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Legal Director Chris Murray presented an update for the judiciary and legal departments. The two departments plan on continuing to work on many juvenile programs along with developing an Elder Protective Services Code and a Civil Commitment Code and Services.

Topics discussed concerning the human services and public health update included information concerning all of the different programs the two entities are collaborating on. One program the county is providing support with is helping Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in the band’s efforts to establish Tribal Adult Protection Services along with assisting juveniles and families addressing child protection issues. Another program the two departments are hoping to establish is an emergency youth shelter so juveniles will have a place to go when needed. Another program is collaborating in a preparedness drill this coming spring, Cass County Health Human Services Director Michele Piprude said her department has been conducting regular preparedness drills using different scenarios. Piprude said she believes this helped her department be ready when COVID-19 hit the county and plans on working with Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on different scenarios.

Environmental Service Director Jeff Woodford discussed the efforts both the county and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe are taking to control aquatic invasive species. One program mentioned was the starry stonewort hand-pulling/diver assisted suction harvesting and the study being conducted on how this is affecting the wild rice. One concern brought up was with all of the development around Leech Lake there may be a loss of public hunting grounds.

In a roads and trails update, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Roads Director Art Chase and Cass County Engineer Darrick Anderson both spoke on the status of joint projects. There is continued joint work on a trail in Onigum with the departments receiving a grant in the amount of $900,000 to assist in the cost of construction. The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Cass County are also continuing with developing a noxious weed control and invasive species policy for a pilot project along County Highway 13.

County Administrator Josh Stevenson wrapped up the meeting by informing the boards there are continued efforts to keep locally generated funds in the community as payment in lieu of taxes and continued work between the two to secure food within the community with both the mobile slaughter unit and the community gardens. Stevenson also said the county and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe are considering utilizing some of the money both are receiving from the opioid settlement to create a joint project or program.

The meeting concluded with Stevenson saying after the 2020 census, the county had very little adjustment to make and only had to redistrict slightly by moving three townships. Moving forward the county would like to help Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe offer more election and voting opportunities within the reservation boundary.