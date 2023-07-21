Cass County Board: County honors Greg and Dana Leverington as Farm Family of the Year

HOMEBROOK TOWNSHIP — The University of Minnesota Extension Service recognized Greg and Dana Leverington and family as Cass County Farm Family of the Year during the Tuesday, July 18, Cass County Board meeting.

Extension committee member Greg Booth introduced the Leverington family and shared information on why they were chosen. In 1903, Les Leverington purchased land 1 mile from the current Leverington Farm and Ranch. Glen and Rena Leverington then purchased 160 acres, a D-14 Allis-Chalmers tractor and black Angus cows to begin the farm. At a later date, 200 acres were added on to the farmstead.

Currently Greg and Dana Leverington’s farm is 960 acres with 170 beef cows, 30 dairy cows, a small feedlot and backgrounding calves. The family also raises hay and corn for silage. In 1972, Greg, along with his parents, began milking cows and he has continued the practice for over 50 years. Dana, Greg’s wife, helps by feeding and taking care of dairy calves along with his two daughters Jenny and Kristy, who help with calving, vaccination days, record keeping, haying and many other daily chores. Greg’s and Dana’s sons-in-law have also joined in the family business by helping out with cattle and carpentry and mechanical work around the farm.

Greg Leverington served as secretary for the Minnesota State Cattlemen's Association, and continues to be a member. Dana Leverington was a previous treasurer for the local township board and the Cass County Township Association. Both Jenny and Kristy were Cass County Dairy Princesses and are members of the Maple Hill Lutheran Church.

The Farm Family of the Year Program works to recognize families who have demonstrated a commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture in their communities.

The commissioners also received an update from Tom Suppes, Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust consultant, regarding worker’s compensation claims, property/casualty claims and cyber coverage being preserved. Suppes informed the board of dividends Cass County received from Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust workers’ compensation division in the amount of $111,690.

The next meetings are as follows: Commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Aug. 1 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker; and commissioner’s board meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Crooked Lake Township, Outing.