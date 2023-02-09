99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cass County Board: Financial activity revs up as tax season starts

Auditor-Treasurer's office receiving a lot of calls about truth-in-taxation notices and property tax statements.

Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Tim Speier / Brainerd Dispatch
By Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
February 09, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WALKER — Tax time is a busy time in Cass County.

Cass County Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane, while presenting her annual Auditor-Treasurer Department report for 2022 at the Tuesday, Feb. 7, Cass County Board meeting, said her office is receiving more calls about truth-in-taxation notices and property tax statements.

Read more
cass-county-9.jpg
Local
Cass County Board: Townships support DNR land purchase with a condition
The DNR is asking for a letter of support in acquiring some parcels currently owned by The Conservation Fund in Cass County. Townships want Wildlife Management Area designation.
January 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
A judge swears a sheriff into office.
Local
Cass County Board: Welk sworn in as Cass County’s new sheriff
Also sworn in were reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.
January 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Bob Kangas stands next to Tom Burch and presents a plaque.
Local
Cass County Board: Sheriff Burch retires after 36 years of service
Burch decided against running for reelection to another four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent

Norikane said she hoped there would be a decrease in mail her office handles, but the count remains high due mainly to the mailing of 1099-Gs for the relief grant activity along with 2022 being an election year.

The county had an increase in tax statements from 39,843 in 2021 to 40,146 in 2022 that were mailed to taxpayers, with 2,990 late notice reminders being mailed in early December in hopes of collecting before balances became delinquent. The increase is believed to be due to owners requesting additional statements to be mailed to multiple family members for the same property along with parcels being divided.

Cass County again had its annual land sale the second Saturday of June, which included 38 parcels being auctioned off with 15 parcels being sold with a value over $470,000. The county also sold another 15 parcels during the year over the counter at the land department office. With only two Wilderness Park lots currently available and two of the 24 parcels tax forfeited, Norikane said the county’s year-end forfeited tax settlement will be less than the prior two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norikane also informed the board of new procedures regarding parcel valuations in hopes of explaining increases on property taxes better. The department tested a small sample of parcels using various property classifications in order to determine potential impacts to the valuation increases. The results of this study showed the tax burden was shifted from commercial to residential along with some residents losing their homestead credit and some parcels being pushed into new tiers of taxation.

Norikane said the issuance of licenses and vital records remained largely consistent with prior years, though there was an increase in death certificates in 2022 compared to 2021. Also, there was a decrease in liquor licenses issued, which Norikane said can possibly be attributed to two businesses choosing not to renew along with the city of Boy River resuming the management of their jurisdiction.

The 2021 audit was performed remotely again and had a much quicker turnaround time than previous years, Norikane told the board. This was due to making the Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s board aware of its impact on the county’s audit. For the second year in a row there were no significant findings during the audit.

With unpredictable market swings the county is aiming to invest in CDs and U.S. agencies offering the highest interest rate at the time of purchase. Norikane also said the county is now required to report investments at fair value within the audit and report what actual cash would be on hand if forced to sell at year-end. Therefore, the county will be required to report an unrealized loss of $5 million on $78 million of holdings at the end of 2022, she said. However, the county will be able to keep the marketable securities to maturity without loss or without the need to liquidate early and actual earned interest will exceed the county’s budget expectations, Norikane explained.

Norikane also presented the 2023 Cass County newsletter for approval to be distributed with property tax statements. The board unanimously approved the newsletter.

Related Topics: CASS COUNTYCASS COUNTY BOARDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSCASS COUNTY MN
What To Read Next
CLC Central Lakes College banner with the sky in the background
Local
CLC to host winter concert
The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
February 09, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An eastern bluebird hops across the top of a bluebird house, making its way to its entrance, so it have a look inside Tuesday morning, May 22, 2018. The house was built and set up in an open area along County Road FF in Oulu, Wis., by bluebird aficionado David Lindelof. Bob King / Forum News Service
Local
Annual Bluebird Expo coming in April to Little Falls
The Expo will have presentations for both beginning and experienced bluebirders and nature lovers.
February 09, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A truck plows snow and slush Sunday at the end of Laurel Street in downtown Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Local
Brainerd council mulls hiring new staff for downtown snow removal
The extra staff person, if approved, would clear sidewalks in the downtown area and be responsible for landscaping and parks maintenance in the warmer months.
February 08, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Jeff Phillips stands at the council desk and shakes hands with Kelly Steele.
Local
Jeff Phillips takes oath of office in Baxter
The newest Baxter City Council member was sworn in Tuesday, Feb. 7.
February 08, 2023 06:18 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson