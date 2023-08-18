Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cass County Board: Funding for workforce housing sought

Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is seeking funds to purchase potential properties, allowing communities time to pursue funding and developers for the project.

Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Brainerd Dispatch
By Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Today at 6:45 AM

CROOKED LAKE TOWNSHIP — Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is seeking funds for workforce housing projects,

Housing and Redevelopment Authority representatives requested funding from a county revolving loan at the Tuesday, Aug. 15, Cass County Board meeting.

Read more

HRA Executive Director Scott Wilson said if a revolving loan fund was to be set up it would allow HRA to secure potential properties for workforce housing projects. Currently the HRA has two potential projects, one of which would create about 30 housing units in Cass County. Wilson said if the county board were to provide $500,000 from a revolving loan fund, the HRA could purchase potential properties, allowing communities time to pursue funding and developers for the project.

Commissioners Jeff Peterson and Neal Gaalswyk both had reservations and concerns with approving such a large sum of money without a plan to protect the funds. Peterson said if a revolving fund were to be established, he would prefer a third party handle the funds, such as a bank. Gaalswyk agreed with Peterson, but also said he wanted to know if the HRA had a plan on how to purchase and resell the property. Wilson said HRA would act as a holding company by securing the property and then selling it to the community after they get project funding approved. The current possible project was time sensitive, Wilson said, and the property could possibly be taken off the market before the community could secure financing.

Gaalswyk made a motion to table the request so the HRA could provide more information on how funds will be administered at the next regular meeting. Gaalswyk’s motion was unanimously approved.

County Administrator Josh Stevenson gave an update from the recent All Terrain Vehicle Ordinance Committee meeting. The meeting took place for the purpose of receiving input from the area townships and was well attended by township supervisors, Stevenson said. Topics discussed were ATV usage on county road surfaces versus road ditch, county forest road ATV usage and ATV use or trails that connect communities.

During the meeting current laws and regulations were discussed as many riders are unaware of current helmet laws for riders under 18 years old and ATV certification needed if born after July 1, 1987. Stevenson said the majority of people in attendance were in favor of allowing the use of ATVs on road surfaces because the majority of ATV accidents have occurred within the road ditches. The group did recommend to the county board to add a third goal of an ATV ordinance to create uniform rules and reduce confusion for users, which the board approved unanimously. The next committee meeting for more township input is 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Land Department in Backus.

In other business, the county board:

Approved the Step Three hearing decision, class action grievance related to internal postings.

Approved an updated service agreement with Cass Soil and Water Conservation District with the county dispersing all aquatic invasive species program funds at the beginning of the year and SWCD providing a yearly report documenting all expenses.

The next meetings are as follows: commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Sept. 5 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker; AMC Fall Policy Conference Sept. 13-15 at Arrowwood Conference Center, Alexandria; and commissioner’s board meeting 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Pine Lake Township, 6724 17th Ave. NW, Walker.

