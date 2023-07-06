Cass County Board: Officials mull options for demolition landfill closures

WALKER — The possibility of construction and demolition landfill closures in Cass County has officials weighing options for future disposal.

Environmental Services Director Jeff Woodford updated the board regarding the nine county construction and demolition landfill study at the regular board meeting held Wednesday, July 5.

Woodford said former director John Ringle began working with a nine county northwestern Minnesota group in early 2022 to discuss upcoming state issues with construction and demolition landfill restrictions and closures. He said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has identified unlined construction and demolition landfills as a source of groundwater contamination; therefore, all unlined construction and demolition landfills will be phased out over the next several years with no permits being reissued. Woodford said all rural construction and demolition landfills are unlined and this is the most common local solid waste infrastructure in rural counties.

During the update, Woodford went over four possible options to consider moving forward. The first option was for the county to do nothing and allow the closure of the landfills. With this option it would leave the disposal up to the contractor, which would lead to expensive long-distance hauling, illegal disposal of waste in a neighboring facility, illegal disposal of either open burning or dumping on public property/ditch or burial. Some of the options may lead to increased costs for projects or poor relations with neighboring counties, Woodford said.

The second option Woodford described was to upgrade the unlined landfills to a lined landfill. In order to convert current unlined landfills, several factors need to be met including the size of landfill needed, soil type, area for expansion, proximity to receptors, access to clay soils, and more. An estimated cost to convert one location within Cass County was estimated for 2023 being around $7 million, an estimated cost for 2024 was approximately $600,000 more with costs increasing by approximately another $700,000 and $800,000 for the following two years.

Option three would include a “hub and spoke” system, with each county having a central location within the county for disposal. Cass County would fall into the large spoke category and Woodford said they would utilize the Pine River Transfer Station location. The projected cost to convert this site would be approximately $5 million, but there were several differences noted between constructing a new lined landfill and constructing a regional hub with those being: larger footprint, more leachate to collect and manage, more staff required to operate, more and larger heavy equipment and more rigor in permit applications and reports.

The final option given by Woodford was a modified “hub and spoke” system, with the difference being one of the hubs not being constructed. This option, however, would not change the cost to Cass County. Woodford said no decisions needed to be made now but will need to be decided in the near future.

County Administrator Josh Stevenson reported back to the board regarding two recent committee meetings. The first report was in regard to Deep Portage Learning Center, with a request to allow Deep Portage to utilize the remaining $290,000 from the roof replacement project for capital projects rather than reducing the payback budget. Along with that request, Deep Portage would like the county to consider entering into a 50 year lease agreement that would include the five year and 50 year budget items along with an annual report presented to the commissioners. The board unanimously approved Deep Portage’s requests.

The second report Stevenson shared with the board was regarding employee health insurance benefits. He said the insurance committee met and discussed current health insurance costs to the county. Currently the county levies for approximately $3.67 million in the payroll budget with $925,062 of those funds being diverted towards ancillary or cash benefits. Stevenson said Cass County requires all employees to enroll in the county health insurance plan, with the majority of employees electing to enroll in the single plan with the $1,000 comprehensive major medical plan, which is the most costly plan to the county. Currently there is a monthly walk away benefit for single plans, Stevenson said, with a range of $290-$426 per month and over 77% of employees are taking this cash option, which last year resulted in a $414,000 loss to the county. Therefore, the recommendation from the committee to the board was to assemble an insurance committee agenda that includes a plan to stop providing insurance contributions as taxable income using a phased in approach, and to switch the $3,000 comprehensive major medical and $3,750 high deductible health plan costs to match exposure with a goal of not requiring all employees to be on the plan. The board unanimously approved the plan.

In other business, the county board:

Approved the direct sale of 5 acres of tax forfeited land to Hiram Township upon all necessary appraisals and surveys for construction of a new town hall.

Approved a law enforcement agreement with Northland Community Schools to provide additional law enforcement services for the 2023/2024 school year in the amount of $61,628 and advertise and fill an additional deputy sheriff position.

Approved cleaning contracts for the Health, Human Veterans Services and Highway Department buildings in Walker with a 30 day termination notice.

The next meetings are as follows: Commissioner’s board meeting 6 p.m. July 18 at Home Brook Township Town Hall, 3204 88th St. SW, Pequot Lakes; and commissioners’ board meeting 9 a.m. Aug. 1 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker.