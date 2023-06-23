Cass County Board: Residents oppose resort expansion on Webb Lake

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A request to reclassify property in order to expand a resort on Webb Lake drew a large crowd to the Tuesday, June 20, Cass County Board at Sylvan Town Hall.

Board Chair Scott Bruns asked residents attending if there were any changes sought for the agenda, and resident Blaine Anderson requested to amend the agenda and move the approval of a reclassification request for Blue Water Resort, east of Hackensack on Webb Lake, by Travis Senenfelder from the consent agenda to the regular agenda. The request was granted and the commissioners heard from several residents opposed to granting the reclassification request to Blue Water Resort.

County Administrator Josh Stevenson said Senenfelder, owner of Blue Water Resort and an adjacent property to the resort, applied for a reclassification of the parcels adjacent to the resort. In the application, the property was formerly part of the resort and Senenfelder is seeking to revert them back to being part of the resort along with the possibility of adding either an additional cabin or RV spots. After a public hearing and after comments were considered at the Planning Commission meeting, the recommendation from that board was for the commissioners to approve the request.

Anderson said he was concerned over the additional use and traffic on the relatively small lake, along with the possibility of issues with the existing easement. He said one of the properties is adjacent to his cabin and, with the possible additional lodging and expansion of a beach area to the property, he felt that would bring a possibility of an additional 60 people at any given time, which would be a disturbance to his peace.

Cass County resident Maggie McGill also shared her concerns regarding the current easement. She said the property is on a one lane road and with increased traffic it would be unsafe. Another concern of McGill’s was where the current lot line is and she felt a survey needed to be conducted as there used to be stakes identifying the boundaries, but they have been removed. McGill’s last concern regarded security at the resort, as typically resorts have a manager onsite but Blue Water Resort does not have a physical person managing it. Instead there are numerous cameras throughout the property. She said if there was an actual emergency nobody would be around to assist.

Another resident, Pat Lichty, raised concerns with all of the changes over the past 49 years, and mentioned that many of the resorts on Webb Lake are no longer in operation. He said Webb Lake is a relatively small lake and cannot handle the additional traffic that is being proposed by expanding.

Commissioner Neal Gaalswyk said the county needs a valid reason to deny the request in order to not be sued, and residents not wanting to have increased traffic is not a valid reason. A valid reason would include structural and environmental issues.

Commissioner Jeff Peterson made a motion to deny the reclassification request, with commissioner Bob Kangas seconding the motion for discussion. Peterson said he visited the property and agreed the lake would not be able to handle the additional traffic being proposed.

After Peterson’s motion failed, Gaalswyk made a new motion to table the request and send the issue back to the Planning Commission for further review. Gallswyk’s motion was approved unanimously.

In other business, the county board:

Heard an update from Stevenson on the 2023 land sale activity as of June 10. A total of seven parcels totaling 106.59 acres were purchased for the amount of $321,720. One of the parcels was sold over the counter for a total of $9,000, and the remaining six parcels were sold at the public land auction June 12.

Heard from Ellen Heath regarding safety concerns on Gull River.

Adopted two resolutions approving a Greater Minnesota Legacy Grant Application to the Greater Regional Parks and Trails Commission and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the Gull Lake Trail-Phase Three for Fairview Township and the city of Lake Shore.

Approved rescinding the memorandum of agreement for the Mississippi River Grand Rapids Watershed Implementation, with a recommendation to adopt a new memorandum of agreement in the future.

The next meetings are as follows: Commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. July 5 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker; and commissioner’s board meeting 6 p.m. July 18 at Home Brook Township Town Hall, 3204 88th St. SW, Pequot Lakes.