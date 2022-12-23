Cass County Board: Sheriff Burch retires after 36 years of service

BACKUS — After 36 years of serving the public and 12 years as Cass County Sheriff, Tom Burch is retiring.

Commissioner Board Chair Bob Kangas presented a plaque of service to Burch at the Tuesday, Dec. 20, Cass County Board meeting, thanked Burch for his years of service and wished him well in retirement. Burch decided against running for reelection to another four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.

Funeral Directors John Brenny, Brenny Family Funeral Chapel; Jay Kline, Kline Funeral Home; and Jarrod Mankie, Northern Peace Funeral Home were all present at the meeting to request an update to the Cass County burial policy fees. The purpose of the policy is to define how funds are disbursed by Cass County Human Health and Veterans Services to provide for funeral or final disposition expenses of a person who dies without apparent means. The policy states Cass County Human Health and Veterans Services will provide burial assistance for indigent Cass County residents.

Kline said he believes it has been almost 30 years since the county has updated the policy and the funeral home representatives requested an increase in fees from $1,000 for cremation and $1,500 for standard earth burial to $2,500 and $3,500 respectively, along with a $1.25 per loaded mile. Basic costs required of the funeral home are transportation of the body and the possibility of another funeral home having to pick up the body up if the person passes away outside of Cass County.

Commissioners were told the rate neighboring counties were paying was anywhere between $2,100 to $2,800 for cremation and Cass County receives about five to six requests per year for this service, with perhaps only one request being for earth burial. Commissioners approved increasing the rates to the requested amounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board also heard from representatives of the Cass County 4-H Program requesting the county reallocate $8,000 from supporting a student intern to hiring a 4-H program assistant for a pilot program. Jan Derdowski, Center for Youth Development program leader, joined the meeting via Zoom to share information about the pilot program. The University of Minnesota is providing funds for a County 4-H program assistant at a salary equivalent to 0.75 full-time employee. The focus of this position will be to manage the day to day coordination of after-school and site based programming.

Derdowski said this would be a joint effort between Cass and Crow Wing counties and she is also asking for Crow Wing County to allocate funds to this program. The position would be on a yearly renewable contract with updates given to the board before the renewal. The board unanimously approved reallocating the $8,000 given to the program.

In other business, the county board:

Approved the agreement between Pillager, Pine River-Backus and Northland Family Centers and Health, Human and Veterans Services.

Adopted a resolution to dissolve Lima Township and attach it to Willow River Unorganized Township.

Received and filed the Annual Forest Certification Audit Report for 2022.

Approved an easement to Woodrow Township for a dry fire hydrant to be placed on the north side of Barnum Rd NW.

Approved final payment to Kern & Tabery in the amount of $1,387,140.59 for phase one of the County Road 103 east of Leader project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved final payment to Anderson Brothers Construction Co. in the amount of $1,046,770.07 for the contract which included work on County Road 119 east of Backus and County State Aid Highway 46 off the north end of County Road 119.

The next meetings are as follows: Commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Jan. 3 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker; and commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Land Department meeting room in Backus.