Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cass County Board: Sheriff Burch retires after 36 years of service

Burch decided against running for reelection to another four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.

Bob Kangas and Tom Burch pose for a photo standing next to each other with a plaque.
Commissioner Bob Kangas, right, presents retiring Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch a Certificate of Appreciation for his 36 years of Law Enforcement service and 12 years as Cass County sheriff.
Contributed
By Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BACKUS — After 36 years of serving the public and 12 years as Cass County Sheriff, Tom Burch is retiring.

Commissioner Board Chair Bob Kangas presented a plaque of service to Burch at the Tuesday, Dec. 20, Cass County Board meeting, thanked Burch for his years of service and wished him well in retirement. Burch decided against running for reelection to another four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.

Read more
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: 2023 county tax levy to increase by more than 5%
The board approved the proposed levy with an increase of 5.06% over the 2022 levy, for a total levy amount of $25,331,700.
December 21, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Cass, Leech Lake officials meet in annual joint session
Department heads from both the county and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe gave annual updates.
December 13, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Voter turnout lower than previous midterm elections
Election officials said a total of 909 voters were processed on election day at the courthouse counter, with the majority of them voting in-person in protest to receiving a mail ballot.
December 12, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent

Funeral Directors John Brenny, Brenny Family Funeral Chapel; Jay Kline, Kline Funeral Home; and Jarrod Mankie, Northern Peace Funeral Home were all present at the meeting to request an update to the Cass County burial policy fees. The purpose of the policy is to define how funds are disbursed by Cass County Human Health and Veterans Services to provide for funeral or final disposition expenses of a person who dies without apparent means. The policy states Cass County Human Health and Veterans Services will provide burial assistance for indigent Cass County residents.

Kline said he believes it has been almost 30 years since the county has updated the policy and the funeral home representatives requested an increase in fees from $1,000 for cremation and $1,500 for standard earth burial to $2,500 and $3,500 respectively, along with a $1.25 per loaded mile. Basic costs required of the funeral home are transportation of the body and the possibility of another funeral home having to pick up the body up if the person passes away outside of Cass County.

Commissioners were told the rate neighboring counties were paying was anywhere between $2,100 to $2,800 for cremation and Cass County receives about five to six requests per year for this service, with perhaps only one request being for earth burial. Commissioners approved increasing the rates to the requested amounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board also heard from representatives of the Cass County 4-H Program requesting the county reallocate $8,000 from supporting a student intern to hiring a 4-H program assistant for a pilot program. Jan Derdowski, Center for Youth Development program leader, joined the meeting via Zoom to share information about the pilot program. The University of Minnesota is providing funds for a County 4-H program assistant at a salary equivalent to 0.75 full-time employee. The focus of this position will be to manage the day to day coordination of after-school and site based programming.

Derdowski said this would be a joint effort between Cass and Crow Wing counties and she is also asking for Crow Wing County to allocate funds to this program. The position would be on a yearly renewable contract with updates given to the board before the renewal. The board unanimously approved reallocating the $8,000 given to the program.

In other business, the county board:

Approved the agreement between Pillager, Pine River-Backus and Northland Family Centers and Health, Human and Veterans Services.

Adopted a resolution to dissolve Lima Township and attach it to Willow River Unorganized Township.

Received and filed the Annual Forest Certification Audit Report for 2022.

Approved an easement to Woodrow Township for a dry fire hydrant to be placed on the north side of Barnum Rd NW.

Approved final payment to Kern & Tabery in the amount of $1,387,140.59 for phase one of the County Road 103 east of Leader project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved final payment to Anderson Brothers Construction Co. in the amount of $1,046,770.07 for the contract which included work on County Road 119 east of Backus and County State Aid Highway 46 off the north end of County Road 119.

The next meetings are as follows: Commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Jan. 3 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker; and commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Land Department meeting room in Backus.

Related Topics: CASS COUNTYCASS COUNTY BOARDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICSCASS COUNTY MN
What to read next
A screenshot of a United States Postal Service tracking
Local
Customers speak out on post office woes
Bundled against the 30 degree below windchill, people arrived at the Brainerd Post Office Friday, Dec. 23, hoping to collect things they had ordered to be delivered before Christmas.
December 23, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
car crash illustration
Local
2-vehicle crash injures Little Falls woman
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in Bellevue Township, south of Little Falls.
December 23, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wadena Sheriff
Local
Wadena arrest nets 142 grams of methamphetamine
A 44-year-old Isle man was arrested after selling 28 grams of methamphetamine in Wadena County.
December 23, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Postoffice2.jpg
Local
Mail delivery challenges increase during holiday season
Complaints about inconsistent delivery increased in recent months in the Brainerd lakes area, especially with the shortage of workers to cover any open routes.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Peter Mohs