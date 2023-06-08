Cass County Board: State aid funds help offset highway construction costs

WALKER — An increase in state funding is helping Cass County save money on road construction projects.

County Engineer Darrick Anderson presented the 2022 annual Highway Department report to the Cass County Board Tuesday, June 6. Anderson shared a summary of highway maintenance costs, specific maintenance projects, equipment sold and purchased and an update on construction projects in progress and when the projects will be completed.

In 2022, the total regular maintenance cost for County State Aid Highways was $2,943,580. Of that total, $2,933,429, or 99.7%, came from state aid funds. The remaining $10,151 came from county funds. Anderson pointed out over the past four years the county received more funding each year from state aid funds, which helps in reducing county funds spent.

Cass County received a total of $3,011,641 in local option sales tax during 2022 and completed approximately six reclaim, paving, grading and surfacing projects.

For the complete Highway Department annual report go to www.co.cass.mn.us .

In other highway business Tuesday, the county board:

Awarded the contract for a safety project on county highways 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 13, 32, 33, 38, 44, 58, 60, 75 & 78 in the amount of $524,210.64 to Sir LinesA-Lot LLC for epoxy edge line striping.

Awarded the contract for mill, reclaim, bituminous surfacing, culvert replacement and aggregate shoulders on County Highway 5 and portions of county roads 121, 122 and 126 to Anderson Brothers Construction, contingent upon the Minnesota Department of Transporation Office of Civil Rights approval of the contractor’s workforce plan, in the amount of $7,994,057.68.

Approved extending the chloride application program for the 2023 season with Edwards Oil Inc. for a bid unit price of $.9997/gallon, an estimated total contract of $399,880.

