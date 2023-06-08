99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cass County Board: State aid funds help offset highway construction costs

Over the past four years the county has received more funding each year from state aid funds.

Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Brainerd Dispatch
By Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Today at 12:57 PM

WALKER — An increase in state funding is helping Cass County save money on road construction projects.

County Engineer Darrick Anderson presented the 2022 annual Highway Department report to the Cass County Board Tuesday, June 6. Anderson shared a summary of highway maintenance costs, specific maintenance projects, equipment sold and purchased and an update on construction projects in progress and when the projects will be completed.

Read more

In 2022, the total regular maintenance cost for County State Aid Highways was $2,943,580. Of that total, $2,933,429, or 99.7%, came from state aid funds. The remaining $10,151 came from county funds. Anderson pointed out over the past four years the county received more funding each year from state aid funds, which helps in reducing county funds spent.

Cass County received a total of $3,011,641 in local option sales tax during 2022 and completed approximately six reclaim, paving, grading and surfacing projects.

For the complete Highway Department annual report go to www.co.cass.mn.us .

ADVERTISEMENT

In other highway business Tuesday, the county board:

Awarded the contract for a safety project on county highways 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 13, 32, 33, 38, 44, 58, 60, 75 & 78 in the amount of $524,210.64 to Sir LinesA-Lot LLC for epoxy edge line striping.

Awarded the contract for mill, reclaim, bituminous surfacing, culvert replacement and aggregate shoulders on County Highway 5 and portions of county roads 121, 122 and 126 to Anderson Brothers Construction, contingent upon the Minnesota Department of Transporation Office of Civil Rights approval of the contractor’s workforce plan, in the amount of $7,994,057.68.

Approved extending the chloride application program for the 2023 season with Edwards Oil Inc. for a bid unit price of $.9997/gallon, an estimated total contract of $399,880.

What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Brainerd man faces 12 charges of criminal sexual conduct
June 08, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Gavel sits on a desk
Local
Trial date set in Aitkin County cabin murder case
June 08, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Baxter Cemetery sign with the wooded cemetery in the background
Local
Baxter adds columbarium to city cemetery, raises fees
June 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Pequot Lakes softball state 2023
Prep
Softball: Patriot softball team falls to top-ranked Giants in state quarterfinals
June 08, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
BD-News graph1.JPG
Local
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates grand opening of 2nd Baxter location
June 07, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Karla Overland
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota Quilters announce Brainerd’s Karla Overland as Quilter of the Year
June 07, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal