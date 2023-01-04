Cass County Board: Welk sworn in as Cass County’s new sheriff

WALKER — A new year means a new sheriff in Cass County.

Sheriff-elect Bryan Welk was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3, by Judge Christopher Strandlie during the Cass County board’s first meeting of 2023. Welk, who has served with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years, won the Nov. 8 general election over Chris Thompson, a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office.

Welk served as chief deputy since 2021 under former Sheriff Tom Burch, who decided against seeking reelection last year.

Cass County Judge Christopher Strandlie, left, swears in County Commissioner Neal Gallswyk during the county board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Walker. Contributed / Kyndra Johnson

Strandlie also swore in reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.

Commissioners elected Bruns as chair and Gaalswyk as vice chair for 2023. County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented the 2023 meeting rules of business for approval, along with a schedule for the regular meetings. The schedule remains similar to prior years, with regular meetings set to begin at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the courthouse in Walker and at 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the land department building in Backus.

Cass County Judge Christopher Strandlie, left, swears in County Commissioner Scott Bruns during the county board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Walker. Contributed / Kyndra Johnson

Exceptions will be during the months of May, June, July, August and September, when the commissioners begin their “road show” meetings. Those will be the meetings that are held 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at city and town halls throughout the county. Locations will be announced within the next month.

Cass County Judge Christopher Strandlie, left, swears in County Recorder Katie Norby during the county board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Walker.

Other exceptions will be made for the first meeting of July, which will be July 5 because of the federal Fourth of July holiday. The first meeting in December will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the courthouse in Walker and will precede the annual 6 p.m. truth in taxation public hearing on the county’s proposed 2024 budget and levy. The second December meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at the land department building in Backus rather than at 9 a.m.

The commissioners approved the 2023 committee appointments, with no change in which commissioners served on each committee in 2022. All committee appointments are posted on the Cass County website.

Cass County Judge Christopher Strandlie, left, swears in County Attorney Ben Lindstrom during the county board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Walker. Contributed / Kyndra Johnson

Before the consent agenda was approved Drey Loge with Waste Partners requested an item be moved to the regular agenda for discussion and clarification before a motion was made on waste hauler compensation contract. Loge requested the board table the motion for further discussion as the contract gives haulers the ability to request a yearly compensation rate review, which last occurred Feb. 1, 2022. Because it was close to the annual review, Gaalswyk motioned to table the request and convene another Solid Waste Committee meeting with an invitation to all of the waste haulers to attend to sit down and discuss the demands.

In other business, the county board:

Approved Association of Minnesota Counties appointments and voting delegates for 2023.

Approved Walker Pilot Independent as having the low bid to serve as the county’s legal notice publication for most notices in 2023, with the Pine Cone Press-Citizen winning the bid for second publication of the financial statement.

Approved the jail labor contract for the next three years to include a 5% cost of living adjustment and 3% step increases annually, plus a uniform allowance increase.

Approved the production of the 2023 annual newsletter and discussed possible topics to be included.

Established annual polling places for 2023.

Approved the use of county administered land and county road right of way in conjunction with Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race scheduled Jan. 14-15.

Approved endorsing efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group urging the Legislature to pass a new funding formula and significant appropriation for probation during the 2023 session.

Approved a joint powers agreement in support of the Transportation Alternatives Grant application for the East Gull Lake trail project.

The next meetings are as follows: Commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Land Department meeting room in Backus; and commissioner’s board meeting, 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker.