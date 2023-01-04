99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cass County Board: Welk sworn in as Cass County’s new sheriff

Also sworn in were reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.

Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Bryan Welk sworn in as Cass County’s new sheriff at the Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Contributed / Kyndra Johnson
By Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
January 04, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WALKER — A new year means a new sheriff in Cass County.

Sheriff-elect Bryan Welk was sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 3, by Judge Christopher Strandlie during the Cass County board’s first meeting of 2023. Welk, who has served with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years, won the Nov. 8 general election over Chris Thompson, a lieutenant with the sheriff’s office.

Welk served as chief deputy since 2021 under former Sheriff Tom Burch, who decided against seeking reelection last year.

A judge swears in a county commissioner.
Cass County Judge Christopher Strandlie, left, swears in County Commissioner Neal Gallswyk during the county board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Walker.
Contributed / Kyndra Johnson

Strandlie also swore in reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.

Commissioners elected Bruns as chair and Gaalswyk as vice chair for 2023. County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented the 2023 meeting rules of business for approval, along with a schedule for the regular meetings. The schedule remains similar to prior years, with regular meetings set to begin at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the courthouse in Walker and at 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the land department building in Backus.

ADVERTISEMENT

A judge swears in a county commissioner.
Cass County Judge Christopher Strandlie, left, swears in County Commissioner Scott Bruns during the county board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Walker.
Contributed / Kyndra Johnson

Commissioners elected Bruns as chair and Gaalswyk as vice chair for 2023. County Administrator Josh Stevenson presented the 2023 meeting rules of business for approval, along with a schedule for the regular meetings. The schedule remains similar to prior years, with regular meetings set to begin at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the courthouse in Walker and at 9 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the land department building in Backus.

Exceptions will be during the months of May, June, July, August and September, when the commissioners begin their “road show” meetings. Those will be the meetings that are held 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at city and town halls throughout the county. Locations will be announced within the next month.

A judge swears in the county recorder.
Cass County Judge Christopher Strandlie, left, swears in County Recorder Katie Norby during the county board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Walker.

Other exceptions will be made for the first meeting of July, which will be July 5 because of the federal Fourth of July holiday. The first meeting in December will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the courthouse in Walker and will precede the annual 6 p.m. truth in taxation public hearing on the county’s proposed 2024 budget and levy. The second December meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at the land department building in Backus rather than at 9 a.m.

The commissioners approved the 2023 committee appointments, with no change in which commissioners served on each committee in 2022. All committee appointments are posted on the Cass County website.

A judge swears in a county attorney.
Cass County Judge Christopher Strandlie, left, swears in County Attorney Ben Lindstrom during the county board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Walker.
Contributed / Kyndra Johnson

Before the consent agenda was approved Drey Loge with Waste Partners requested an item be moved to the regular agenda for discussion and clarification before a motion was made on waste hauler compensation contract. Loge requested the board table the motion for further discussion as the contract gives haulers the ability to request a yearly compensation rate review, which last occurred Feb. 1, 2022. Because it was close to the annual review, Gaalswyk motioned to table the request and convene another Solid Waste Committee meeting with an invitation to all of the waste haulers to attend to sit down and discuss the demands.

Read more
Bob Kangas stands next to Tom Burch and presents a plaque.
Local
Cass County Board: Sheriff Burch retires after 36 years of service
Burch decided against running for reelection to another four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.
December 23, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: 2023 county tax levy to increase by more than 5%
The board approved the proposed levy with an increase of 5.06% over the 2022 levy, for a total levy amount of $25,331,700.
December 21, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
Exterior of Cass County Courthouse in Walker.
Local
Cass County Board: Cass, Leech Lake officials meet in annual joint session
Department heads from both the county and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe gave annual updates.
December 13, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent

In other business, the county board:

Approved Association of Minnesota Counties appointments and voting delegates for 2023.

Approved Walker Pilot Independent as having the low bid to serve as the county’s legal notice publication for most notices in 2023, with the Pine Cone Press-Citizen winning the bid for second publication of the financial statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approved the jail labor contract for the next three years to include a 5% cost of living adjustment and 3% step increases annually, plus a uniform allowance increase.

Approved the production of the 2023 annual newsletter and discussed possible topics to be included.

Established annual polling places for 2023.

Approved the use of county administered land and county road right of way in conjunction with Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race scheduled Jan. 14-15.

Approved endorsing efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group urging the Legislature to pass a new funding formula and significant appropriation for probation during the 2023 session.

Approved a joint powers agreement in support of the Transportation Alternatives Grant application for the East Gull Lake trail project.

The next meetings are as follows: Commissioner’s board meeting 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Land Department meeting room in Backus; and commissioner’s board meeting, 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the boardroom in the courthouse annex in Walker.

Related Topics: CASS COUNTYCASS COUNTY BOARDGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police blotter - Jan. 4
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 04, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A graphic includes top baby names of 2022.
Local
Top baby names in 2022 trended toward tradition
CRMC in Crosby, Essentia Health in Brainerd, Lakewood Health System in Staples and Riverwood Medical Center in Aitkin all provided top baby names of 2022.
January 04, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Baby turns 1 - 2023
Local
Crow Wing County's first 2022 baby turns 1
Liam Vanderflute turned 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, after being the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022.
January 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
January 03, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal