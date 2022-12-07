Cass County crash injures 3

PINE RIVER — A 53-year-old Red Lake man was injured Tuesday, Dec. 6, after his vehicle rear-ended a semitrailer on Highway 64 in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash, reported at 9:26 a.m. in Mckinley Township, west of Pine River. According to the report, a 2007 Kenworth semitrailer was southbound on the highway when it slowed to turn onto County Highway 2 and was rear-ended by a 2005 Buick LeSabre.

The driver of the Buick, Robin John Roy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Two other passengers were also transported to the hospital.

Truck driver Luke Charles Hendrickson, 31, of Menahga, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

No other information was available as of Tuesday evening.

Assisting at the scene were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Health Ambulance.