Cass County crash injures 3

HACKENSACK — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, May 30, in Cass County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in Birch Lake Township, north of Hackensack. According to the state patrol, 80-year-old Paul Norman Sundholm of Fairmont was driving a 2022 GMC Sierra while pulling a boat north on Highway 371. Sundholm made a left turn to go west in front of a southbound 2016 Honda Fit driven by 61-year-old Walker woman Theresa Marie Eclov. The vehicles collided and both ended up in the west ditch.

Read more





Both drivers and Sundholm’s passenger, 79-year-old Judith Jane Sundholm of Fairmont, were transported to Essential Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries.All parties were wearing seat belts, according to the state patrol.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Hackensack Fire Department and North Memorial Health Ambulance assisted at the scene.