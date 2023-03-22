99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Cass County felon pleads guilty to illegal possession of an unregistered firearm

John Jarrod Jones illegally possessed a 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel in Cass Lake.

69496+crime.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a short-barreled shotgun, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Tuesday, March 21.

John Jarrod Jones
John Jarrod Jones
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

According to court documents, on July 8, 2021, John Jarrod Jones, 44, illegally possessed a 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun. Jones took the firearm into a restroom at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation and hid it behind a garbage can along with a plastic bag containing shotgun shells and a knife. Jones left the restroom and was later arrested in the casino on unrelated charges.

Because Jones has several prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Cass County — including for aggravated robbery, burglary and assault — he is prohibited from lawfully possessing any firearms or ammunition. Jones pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court before Senior Judge Eric C. Tostrud to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Leech Lake Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily A. Polachek and LeeAnn K. Bell are prosecuting the case.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Winners of the Rethink Your Drink Challenge.
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Home Instead Senior Care wins 2023 Rethink Your Drink Challenge
March 22, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Kelli Johnson | Crow Wing County SHIP coordinator
meetings and events.JPG
Local
Brainerd Public Utilities Commission meets March 28
March 22, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: Human remains found along shores of Mille Lacs Lake
March 22, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
blotter-30.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - March 22
March 22, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
An Adapted floor hockey player takes a shot.
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Warriors Atwater brings her 'A' game to state
March 22, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A medical professional uses an ultrasound on a patient.
Local
Area hospitals receive over $1M in grants for diagnostic equipment, training
March 21, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
John Davis
Local
Brainerd names new police chief
March 20, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier