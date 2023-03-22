Cass County felon pleads guilty to illegal possession of an unregistered firearm

MINNEAPOLIS – A Cass County man has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a short-barreled shotgun, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Tuesday, March 21.

John Jarrod Jones Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

According to court documents, on July 8, 2021, John Jarrod Jones, 44, illegally possessed a 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun. Jones took the firearm into a restroom at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation and hid it behind a garbage can along with a plastic bag containing shotgun shells and a knife. Jones left the restroom and was later arrested in the casino on unrelated charges.

Because Jones has several prior felony convictions in Hennepin and Cass County — including for aggravated robbery, burglary and assault — he is prohibited from lawfully possessing any firearms or ammunition. Jones pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court before Senior Judge Eric C. Tostrud to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Leech Lake Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily A. Polachek and LeeAnn K. Bell are prosecuting the case.