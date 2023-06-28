Cass County sheriff investigates deaths in rural Pillager

PILLAGER — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths in Sylvan Township near Pillager.
Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a news release the sheriff’s office received a request for a welfare check just after 10 a.m. Monday, June 26, at a residence on Brook Lane Southwest.
Deputies arrived at the residence and located a 63-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man dead inside.
Autopsies are scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the incident remains under investigation. Identities and the relationship of the deceased are being withheld upon notification of family members. There is no threat to public safety at this time, the sheriff’s office reported.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
