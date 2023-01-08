Cass County sheriff warns of dangerous ice after rescue

LEECH LAKE — Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk encouraged the public to follow safety tips when traveling on ice after a vehicle fell through Leech Lake last week.

The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, of a vehicle that went through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with a snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.

Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed, and anglers in the area were notified.

Sheriff Welk encouraged the following safety tips for travel on ice:

No ice should ever be considered safe.

Check existing ice conditions while traveling.

Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, and/or other anglers for conditions.

Consider other means of transportation besides a motor vehicle (all-terrain vehicle, snowmobile or foot travel).

Do not travel on the lake after dark.

Always notify someone of the area of travel and expected return time.

Carry a cell phone.

Be familiar with the lake and carry a map or GPS unit.

Call 911 for emergency assistance.

Avoid the use of alcohol.

Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.

When available, access the lake through a resort or public access and travel only on plowed roads.

Welk advised people to use good common sense and check conditions when planning to travel on the ice to ensure a safe and successful adventure.

