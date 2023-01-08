99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Cass County sheriff warns of dangerous ice after rescue

A pickup truck with a snowplow attached fell through the ice on Leech Lake Friday, Jan. 6. The driver escaped without injury.

Ice rescue (2)
A crack formed in the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, causing a pickup truck to fall through. The driver escaped without injury.
Contributed / Cass County Sheriff's Office
By Dispatch staff report
January 08, 2023 04:07 PM
Share
LEECH LAKE — Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk encouraged the public to follow safety tips when traveling on ice after a vehicle fell through Leech Lake last week.

The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, of a vehicle that went through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with a snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.

Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed, and anglers in the area were notified.

Sheriff Welk encouraged the following safety tips for travel on ice:

  • No ice should ever be considered safe.
  • Check existing ice conditions while traveling.
  • Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, and/or other anglers for conditions.
  • Consider other means of transportation besides a motor vehicle (all-terrain vehicle, snowmobile or foot travel).
  • Do not travel on the lake after dark.
  • Always notify someone of the area of travel and expected return time.
  • Carry a cell phone.
  • Be familiar with the lake and carry a map or GPS unit.
  • Call 911 for emergency assistance.
  • Avoid the use of alcohol.
  • Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere. 
  • When available, access the lake through a resort or public access and travel only on plowed roads.

Welk advised people to use good common sense and check conditions when planning to travel on the ice to ensure a safe and successful adventure.

By Dispatch staff report
