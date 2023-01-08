Cass County sheriff warns of dangerous ice after rescue
A pickup truck with a snowplow attached fell through the ice on Leech Lake Friday, Jan. 6. The driver escaped without injury.
LEECH LAKE — Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk encouraged the public to follow safety tips when traveling on ice after a vehicle fell through Leech Lake last week.
The sheriff’s office received a report at 10:11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, of a vehicle that went through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with a snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed, and anglers in the area were notified.
Sheriff Welk encouraged the following safety tips for travel on ice:
- No ice should ever be considered safe.
- Check existing ice conditions while traveling.
- Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, and/or other anglers for conditions.
- Consider other means of transportation besides a motor vehicle (all-terrain vehicle, snowmobile or foot travel).
- Do not travel on the lake after dark.
- Always notify someone of the area of travel and expected return time.
- Carry a cell phone.
- Be familiar with the lake and carry a map or GPS unit.
- Call 911 for emergency assistance.
- Avoid the use of alcohol.
- Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.
- When available, access the lake through a resort or public access and travel only on plowed roads.
Welk advised people to use good common sense and check conditions when planning to travel on the ice to ensure a safe and successful adventure.